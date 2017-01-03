Related

Article

Jese left out of PSG friendly squad as transfer speculation mounts

3 January 2017 17:53

Jese Rodriguez has been omitted from Paris Saint-Germain's squad for a friendly match in Tunisia, prompting speculation that he is close to a move away from the club.

The 23-year-old has started only one Ligue 1 match since arriving from Real Madrid and has struggled to settle in the French capital.

It seems likely that he will secure a move away from Parc des Princes, either on loan or on a permanent basis, with head coach Unai Emery opting to leave him out of the trip to take on Club Africain.

Liverpool, Roma and Las Palmas have all been linked with a move for Jese in the transfer window, although the Canary Islanders have admitted that they are unlikely to be able to match his wage demands.

Speaking to Marca this week, Emery said: "Jese needs to play.

"When he has played I have been pleased because he has worked well and is involved with the team. Yet it is difficult for him to get the continual playing time that gives him confidence. 

"So we have spoken about, and we will analyse after the break, the possibilities that are best for the team and best for him, keeping in mind what will help him meet his expectations as a footballer."

New signings Julian Draxler and Giovani Lo Celso have both been included in PSG's squad.

Facebook