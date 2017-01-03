´Cristiano, Messi or Bale are not asked´ - Griezmann snaps at questions on future

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann is unhappy with yet more questions on his future, complaining that Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Gareth Bale are never quizzed the same way.

The France international signed a new deal last June, tying him to Atletico until 2021, but the forward continues to face speculation surrounding a move away from the Vicente Calderon.

Last month, Griezmann expressed his desire to finish his career in MLS, but at just 25 years of age that step remains in the distant future.

Griezmann insists he is happy at Atletico, for whom he scored 32 goals in 54 games across all competitions last season, and bemoaned the fact his fellow LaLiga superstars are not badgered about leaving Real Madrid or Barcelona.

When asked by AS how long he sees himself staying at Atletico, Griezmann replied: "I do not like this question.

"I do not like these kind of questions about my future because players like Cristiano, Messi or Bale are not asked about what is going to happen next year and where they will be or where they will play.

"That's why I do not like to be asked either. I am happy and enjoying life at Atletico, do not ask me more about my future.

"I am very happy at Atletico, I am proud to play for these fans, with these team-mates, with this coach.

"I want to try to give back the trust and affection that has always been shown to me by the people of Atletico. I want to score goals and entertain people."

Griezmann has not scored in the league since October, with Diego Simeone's side nine points behind leaders Madrid.