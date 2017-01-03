Costa: 2017 will be my year

Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa believes 2017 will be "his year" as he trains his sights on lifting the Bundesliga and Champions League trophies.

Costa arrived at the Allianz Arena from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2015 and feels his 18-month settling-in period will allow him to produce his best form.

After an impressive maiden campaign, Costa made a slow start to 2016-17, his cause not helped by muscular problems.

However, the Brazil international began to make more of an impact prior to the mid-season break, scoring in a 5-0 rout of Wolfsburg before netting a stunning winner against Darmstadt in the following game.

"2017 will be my year because I have been in Munich for two years. I'm just more integrated," he told Bild.

"I also took two years to play well at Shakhtar Donetsk. I am almost that in Munich.

"I wish for the Bundesliga and Champions League titles for 2017. That would be all right!"