Bayern confirm Gerland as Clement´s replacement under Ancelotti

Bayern Munich have named Hermann Gerland as Carlo Ancelotti's new assistant coach, ending rumours the Italian was due to appoint his son to the role vacated by Paul Clement.

The Bundesliga champions had a vacancy on their coaching staff after giving previous assistant Clement permission to speak to Swansea City about taking over as manager following Bob Bradley's sacking.

Some reports had suggested Ancelotti would name his son Davide as his number two, but Bayern announced on Tuesday that 62-year-old Gerland had been given the job.

Gerland coached Bayern's reserves between 2001 and 2009 before moving up to help with first-team duties under Ancelotti's predecessors Louis van Gaal, Jupp Heynckes and Pep Guardiola.

Gerland's appointment effectively confirms the departure of Clement to Swansea and Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was grateful to the Englishman for his work.

"Paul has been a professional, loyal and capable coach for us," said Rummenigge. "We did not want to stand in his way of becoming a manager in the Premier League. We wish him all the best for the future"