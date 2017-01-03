And I said, what about, breakfast with...Toure? Gerrard and Kolo reunited

Steven Gerrard and Kolo Toure were reunited in Dubai on Tuesday, 18 months after the former England captain led the Liverpool squad in a dance dedicated to their team-mate.

Gerrard's long and distinguished Liverpool career came to a disappointing end in May 2015, the midfielder scoring a late consolation in a 6-1 Premier League thrashing at the hands of Stoke City.

But that defeat did not stop the Liverpool squad celebrating on an end-of-season trip to the United Arab Emirates, as evidenced by Gerrard leading his team-mates in a chant praising Toure brothers Kolo and Yaya.

The ensuing video went viral on social media, but Tuesday's reunion of Gerrard - now retired - and Kolo appeared a much more sedate affair.

"When you bumped into a good mate at breakfast #kolo #lfc #dubai," Gerrard posted on his Instagram page, along with an image of the pair together in a restaurant.