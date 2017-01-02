Wijnaldum wants Promes at Liverpool

Georginio Wijnaldum has urged Liverpool to make a move for Spartak Moscow winger Quincy Promes in the January transfer window.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with the Netherlands international in recent weeks as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his squad.

And Wijnaldum believes his compatriot has what it takes to improve the Anfield side in the second half of the season.

"I think Quincy knows how great Liverpool is, I knew it before I came here," Wijnaldum told reporters.

"Of course I want him to come to Liverpool because I know he is a good player and also a good person who can help the team.

"I do not know if everything is true about what they say as I do not speak with him about that.

"It is something for the manager and the scouts, not for me. I just read it in the papers or on the internet."

Liverpool held onto second place in the table following their 1-0 win over Manchester City - trailing Chelsea by six points in the race for the Premier League title - after finishing just eighth last term, but Wijnaldum is not getting carried away.

"We can go far but we have to show it game by game," he added.

"It is going well now but we do not know how it will be going in two months so we must make sure we go all the time.

"Chelsea are flying right now and doing great but we have to focus on our own game and we will see if we come closer. The main thing is to keep doing what we are doing now, win our own games and not look at Chelsea because we do not control that performance."