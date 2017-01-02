Chelsea's out-of-favour midfielder John Obi Mikel is in talks with Valencia over a possible switch to LaLiga.
The Nigeria international, who moved to Stamford Bridge in 2006, has not played a single minute of competitive football under Antonio Conte this season.
With Chelsea six points clear at the top of the Premier League and on a 13-match, record-equalling winning sequence, opportunities for his return to the matchday squad appear slim.
Speculation has been rife that Mikel will move on during the January window, with the Spanish club's sporting director, Jesus Garcia Pitarch, confirming Valencia as an interested party.
"In the case of Obi Mikel, I I met with him in London on Christmas Day or the day before," Pitarch said in quotes reported by Super Deporte.
"I asked permission with Chelsea to meet with him and gave him this possibility.
"He told me that he would think about it and now it is a situation to assess."
Mikel has also held "advanced talks" with Marseille, according to Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr.
|Team News: Aguero, Silva left out as Guardiola makes changes for Man City
|Middlesbrough 0 Leicester City 0: Champions´ wait for away win goes on
|Clement given permission to discuss Swansea job
|Besiktas sign free agent Babel
|Valencia in talks to sign Chelsea´s Mikel
|Juanfran to stay in midfield as Carrasco adds to Simeone´s injury concerns
|Ghana without Asamoah for Africa Cup of Nations
|Ter Stegen suggests Barca exit was near
|Afobe pulls out of Africa Cup of Nations
|A-League Review: Berisha makes history as Victory cruise
|Oscar receives warm welcome upon Shanghai arrival
|Emery considering Jese´s PSG future
|Real Madrid loanee Vallejo working for Bernabeu dream
|Witsel opts for China over Juventus in ´very difficult decision´
|Pogba only just getting started, says Herrera
|Tiny penalty area sees groundsmen caught offside
|Eriksen claims Tottenham are better than last season
|Difficult for Sunderland to attract players, laments Moyes
|Phoenix appoint Buckingham, Greenacre as co-coaches
|Ibrahimovic´s New Year´s resolution: More assists
|Yaya Toure reveals Guardiola fury after title setback
|´I make them eat their balls´ - Ibrahimovic hits back at critics
|Wijnaldum wants Promes at Liverpool
|Diego Costa: I was about to leave Chelsea
|Manchester United no longer boring and insipid - Neville
|Guardiola: My teams are normally top of the table
|Iwobi bound to score more goals - Wenger
|Ronaldo takes on Kroos in trolling contest
|Dyche backs Guardiola to come good at Manchester City
|Allardyce slams Premier League schedule
|Ramos targets first Real Madrid treble
|Giroud scorpion kick as good as Henry, Bergkamp specials - Wenger
|Musonda returns to Chelsea after Betis loan cut short
|Giroud: Scorpion kick my best goal
|Origi: Liverpool can cope without Mane
|Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 0: Giroud outdoes Mkhitaryan to send Gunners third
|Level with Henry, behind Shearer - Kane´s first 100 games in Opta numbers
|Pochettino: Tottenham´s best performance of the season
|Confident Alli made to wait for first Tottenham hat-trick
|Bayern Munich were a step down from Real Madrid - Robben
|Watford 1 Tottenham 4: Kane and Alli see off sorry hosts
|Feghouli dropped by Algeria with West Ham exit mooted
|Sunderland injuries bite again as Kone and Anichebe hit
|No excuses - Klopp backs Liverpool to ´deliver´ at Sunderland
|A-League Review: Substitute Sotirio denies Perth Glory
|Arda leads football´s condolences to Istanbul
|Arsenal players thought every match was easy - Koscielny
|Carroll unsure where China speculation came from
|Hart´s wages too high for Torino
|Capoue: Scoring against Tottenham would be perfect
|Mourinho praises Fellaini comeback: Fans realised how useful he is
|Allardyce moves on from ´grumpy´ days
|Monreal confident in Arsenal title chances
|James is staying at Real Madrid, says father
|Mourinho unhappy with Ivory Coast over Bailly
|Conte expects tougher tests for ´incredible´ Chelsea
|Wenger ready for another Allardyce battle
|Klopp hints Liverpool win will annoy Chelsea
|Guardiola urges patience after Anfield setback
|Mourinho celebrates with birthday boy Fergie
|Klopp makes case for defence after Liverpool down City
|Guardiola: Manchester City can´t talk about the title
|City win was Liverpool´s worst performance of season - Milner
|Liverpool 1 Manchester City 0: Wijnaldum sets up battling triumph for Klopp´s men
|Moyes expects tough questions over Sunderland future
|Swansea need new manager now - Curtis
|Mourinho tells Martial to forget transfer talk
|Robson-Kanu´s stand-out showing causes selection headache for Pulis
|Mourinho sorry for ´brother´ Karanka but revels in late win
|Conte hails Chelsea attitude after record-equalling win
|Usain Bolt stuns Manchester United presenter with post-match call
|Ranieri: Beating West Ham my best moment of 2016!
|Pogba on late Manchester United comeback - This is why we love football
|Fabregas hits 100 Premier League assists in record time
|Manchester United 2 Middlesbrough 1: Martial and Pogba produce great escape
|Southampton 1 West Brom 2: Robson-Kanu stunner sinks 10-man Saints
|Chelsea 4 Stoke City 2: Willian´s brace keeps record-equalling Blues on track
|Leicester City 1 West Ham 0: Slimani ensures struggling champions end 2016 on a high
|Swansea City 0 Bournemouth 3: Hapless hosts´ misery continues
|Burnley 4 Sunderland 1: Gray´s first Premier League treble sends hosts nine points clear of drop zon
|Chelsea equal Arsenal´s winning run
|Rodgers salutes unbeaten Celtic after Old Firm glory
|Swansea City´s Ki Sung-yueng gets Premier League´s quickest yellow card
|Berlusconi puts himself in same realm as Bernabeu
|Rangers 1 Celtic 2: Dembele and Sinclair rise to Old Firm occasion once again
|Hazard can decide matches by himself - Costa
|Van Ginkel extends Chelsea deal and heads back to PSV
|Simeone: I will not leave Atletico
|Sanchez: I am happy at Arsenal
|Conte backs Courtois to become Chelsea´s Buffon
|Barcelona open Iniesta talks
|Coutinho beats Neymar to Samba Gold award
|Football is more than numbers - Prandelli defends Valencia exit
|Origi out to emulate Liverpool greats
|Klopp: Gotze will be great again
|Prandelli ´abandoned ship´, says Lim´s representative at Valencia
|Central Coast Mariners 2 Melbourne City 2: Fornaroli earns dramatic draw
|Ronaldo ´blessed´ to sign huge contracts
|Liverpool have a real chance to win the title - Mignolet
|Like father, like son? Cristiano Ronaldo picks position for son
|Liverpool not thinking about Chelsea - Mane
|Pochettino: £50m-rated Alli can be one of world´s best
|Ranieri challenges Mahrez to learn from Ronaldo and Messi
|Depay not playing because he wants to leave - Mourinho
|Conte: China offer for Ronaldo morally wrong
|Ibrahimovic injury would be a disaster, says Mourinho