Team News: Aguero, Silva left out as Guardiola makes changes for Man City

Pep Guardiola has surprisingly left Sergio Aguero and David Silva out of his starting XI for the clash with Burnley as Manchester City aim to bounce back from a potentially damaging defeat to Liverpool.
City dropped out of the top four and find themselves 10 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea after losing 1-0 at Anfield on Saturday.
Aguero has been replaced in the line-up for the clash with Clarets by Kelechi Iheanacho.
Silva, John Stones and Pablo Zabaleta are also dropped to the bench, with Jesus Navas, Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna picked to start at Etihad Stadium.
Burnley are 11th in the table and have won their last two matches, as they seek revenge for a 2-1 loss in the corresponding fixture at home to City in November.
TEAM NEWS with @haysworldwide #cityvburnley #mcfc pic.twitter.com/HMHSZSKeDT— Manchester City (@ManCity) 2 January 2017
