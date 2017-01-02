Sunderland 2 Liverpool 2: Defoe´s penalty double earns valuable point

Liverpool failed to make significant inroads into Chelsea's lead at the top of the Premier League table after two Jermain Defoe penalties earned Sunderland a point in an absorbing 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light.
Having cancelled out Daniel Sturridge's opener, the former England striker was again on target from 12 yards after Sadio Mane was penalised for handball having earlier restored Liverpool's lead.
And Defoe may feel it should have been a hat-trick of spot-kicks, with Emre Can having gone unpunished for an earlier handball in the box.
Mane looked to have snatched the three points when a loose Papy Djilobodji header presented him with a tap-in after 72 minutes, but it was his arm that stretched out of the Liverpool wall from a Sebastian Larsson free-kick to gift Sunderland the equaliser.
The result leaves Liverpool five points adrift of Chelsea, who have a game in hand, while Sunderland are one point adrift of safety.
One point of concern for Liverpool will be that Sturridge, making his first start since mid-October, limped from the field following a Djilobodji challenge 10 minutes from time.
Defoe’s deflected low drive called former Sunderland goalkeeper Simon Mignolet into action for the first time in the sixth minute as the hosts showed some promising early signs after their Burnley horror show on Saturday, but Liverpool have scored more goals than any other side in the Premier League this season and the threat at the other end was soon evident.
Vito Mannone got down well to his right to keep out Sturridge, while Georginio Wijnaldum’s curling effort moments later needed palming over the crossbar.
Former Everton man Jack Rodwell has not been on a winning Sunderland side in any of his 33 league starts for the club but was at the centre of much of the early action, forcing Mignolet into another diving save before being booked for a rash challenge on Can.
Sturridge was denied again by Mannone but ensured it was a case of third time lucky when he reacted quickest to Dejan Lovren’s scuffed volley from a corner, rising to head the bouncing ball over the Italian keeper and into the net from close range.
Liverpool’s lead lasted just six minutes, though, with Defoe tucking a penalty inside the left-hand post after Didier Ndong was brought down by a combination of Wijnaldum and Ragnar Klavan in the box.
Defoe then squandered an opportunity to put the home side in front when he failed to navigate a way around Mignolet after being sent through on goal, and Fabio Borini’s attempts to pick up the pieces amounted to a poor strike that went well wide.
Another two Sturridge shots from range kept Mannone busy before the break, but goalscoring opportunities were in short supply early in the second half.
Mane failed to climb high enough when an inviting cross was sent into the box in the 56th minute, before Sunderland saw calls for another penalty ignored.
Can's arm appeared to make clear contact with the ball in the box, but referee Anthony Taylor waved play on.
It looked set to be particularly costly when Mane put Liverpool back in front, but Defoe once again showed typical composure from the spot to secure a hugely valuable point from the spot.
Key Opta stats:
- David Moyes has won just one of his last 17 Premier League games as a manager against Liverpool (D6 L10)
- Jermain Defoe became the fourth player to score 10+ goals in 10 different Premier League seasons along with Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard.
- Defoe has scored 11 of Sunderland’s 19 Premier League goals this season.
- Sunderland are the first team to score two penalties in a Premier League game against Liverpool since West Brom in April 2011.
- Daniel Sturridge has found the net in consecutive Premier League games after a run of 12 appearances without a goal.
- Sadio Mané has had a hand in five goals in his last seven Premier League appearances (three goals, two assists).
|BREAKING NEWS: Burnley confirm Barton arrival
|Koeman delighted with super-sub Valencia as late show sees off Southampton
|Pulis gets West Brom in shape
|Prickly Pep refuses to discuss Fernandinho dismissal
|Guardiola: I am nearing the end of my coaching career
|Frustrated Klopp questions refereeing decision after Sunderland draw
|Henrik Larsson´s son signs for NEC
|Everton 3 Southampton 0: Valencia-inspired late show downs hapless Saints
|Manchester City 2 Burnley 1: Substitute Aguero bails out Guardiola´s 10 men
|Sunderland 2 Liverpool 2: Defoe´s penalty double earns valuable point
|West Brom 3 Hull City 1: Tigers suffer more away-day woe
|Benfica willing to play hard ball with Manchester United over Lindelof
|Emery hopes for Di Maria improvement
|Ramos expects to miss Sevilla clash
|Leicester clean sheet delights Ranieri
|Team News: Aguero, Silva left out as Guardiola makes changes for Man City
|Middlesbrough 0 Leicester City 0: Champions´ wait for away win goes on
|Clement given permission to discuss Swansea job
|Besiktas sign free agent Babel
|Valencia in talks to sign Chelsea´s Mikel
|Juanfran to stay in midfield as Carrasco adds to Simeone´s injury concerns
|Ghana without Asamoah for Africa Cup of Nations
|Ter Stegen suggests Barca exit was near
|Afobe pulls out of Africa Cup of Nations
|A-League Review: Berisha makes history as Victory cruise
|Oscar receives warm welcome upon Shanghai arrival
|Emery considering Jese´s PSG future
|Real Madrid loanee Vallejo working for Bernabeu dream
|Witsel opts for China over Juventus in ´very difficult decision´
|Pogba only just getting started, says Herrera
|Tiny penalty area sees groundsmen caught offside
|Eriksen claims Tottenham are better than last season
|Difficult for Sunderland to attract players, laments Moyes
|Phoenix appoint Buckingham, Greenacre as co-coaches
|Ibrahimovic´s New Year´s resolution: More assists
|Yaya Toure reveals Guardiola fury after title setback
|´I make them eat their balls´ - Ibrahimovic hits back at critics
|Wijnaldum wants Promes at Liverpool
|Diego Costa: I was about to leave Chelsea
|Manchester United no longer boring and insipid - Neville
|Guardiola: My teams are normally top of the table
|Iwobi bound to score more goals - Wenger
|Ronaldo takes on Kroos in trolling contest
|Dyche backs Guardiola to come good at Manchester City
|Allardyce slams Premier League schedule
|Ramos targets first Real Madrid treble
|Giroud scorpion kick as good as Henry, Bergkamp specials - Wenger
|Musonda returns to Chelsea after Betis loan cut short
|Giroud: Scorpion kick my best goal
|Origi: Liverpool can cope without Mane
|Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 0: Giroud outdoes Mkhitaryan to send Gunners third
|Level with Henry, behind Shearer - Kane´s first 100 games in Opta numbers
|Pochettino: Tottenham´s best performance of the season
|Confident Alli made to wait for first Tottenham hat-trick
|Bayern Munich were a step down from Real Madrid - Robben
|Watford 1 Tottenham 4: Kane and Alli see off sorry hosts
|Feghouli dropped by Algeria with West Ham exit mooted
|Sunderland injuries bite again as Kone and Anichebe hit
|No excuses - Klopp backs Liverpool to ´deliver´ at Sunderland
|A-League Review: Substitute Sotirio denies Perth Glory
|Arda leads football´s condolences to Istanbul
|Arsenal players thought every match was easy - Koscielny
|Carroll unsure where China speculation came from
|Hart´s wages too high for Torino
|Capoue: Scoring against Tottenham would be perfect
|Mourinho praises Fellaini comeback: Fans realised how useful he is
|Allardyce moves on from ´grumpy´ days
|Monreal confident in Arsenal title chances
|James is staying at Real Madrid, says father
|Mourinho unhappy with Ivory Coast over Bailly
|Conte expects tougher tests for ´incredible´ Chelsea
|Wenger ready for another Allardyce battle
|Klopp hints Liverpool win will annoy Chelsea
|Guardiola urges patience after Anfield setback
|Mourinho celebrates with birthday boy Fergie
|Klopp makes case for defence after Liverpool down City
|Guardiola: Manchester City can´t talk about the title
|City win was Liverpool´s worst performance of season - Milner
|Liverpool 1 Manchester City 0: Wijnaldum sets up battling triumph for Klopp´s men
|Moyes expects tough questions over Sunderland future
|Swansea need new manager now - Curtis
|Mourinho tells Martial to forget transfer talk
|Robson-Kanu´s stand-out showing causes selection headache for Pulis
|Mourinho sorry for ´brother´ Karanka but revels in late win
|Conte hails Chelsea attitude after record-equalling win
|Usain Bolt stuns Manchester United presenter with post-match call
|Ranieri: Beating West Ham my best moment of 2016!
|Pogba on late Manchester United comeback - This is why we love football
|Fabregas hits 100 Premier League assists in record time
|Manchester United 2 Middlesbrough 1: Martial and Pogba produce great escape
|Southampton 1 West Brom 2: Robson-Kanu stunner sinks 10-man Saints
|Chelsea 4 Stoke City 2: Willian´s brace keeps record-equalling Blues on track
|Leicester City 1 West Ham 0: Slimani ensures struggling champions end 2016 on a high
|Swansea City 0 Bournemouth 3: Hapless hosts´ misery continues
|Burnley 4 Sunderland 1: Gray´s first Premier League treble sends hosts nine points clear of drop zon
|Chelsea equal Arsenal´s winning run
|Rodgers salutes unbeaten Celtic after Old Firm glory
|Swansea City´s Ki Sung-yueng gets Premier League´s quickest yellow card
|Berlusconi puts himself in same realm as Bernabeu
|Rangers 1 Celtic 2: Dembele and Sinclair rise to Old Firm occasion once again
|Hazard can decide matches by himself - Costa
|Van Ginkel extends Chelsea deal and heads back to PSV
|Simeone: I will not leave Atletico
|Sanchez: I am happy at Arsenal
|Conte backs Courtois to become Chelsea´s Buffon
|Barcelona open Iniesta talks
|Coutinho beats Neymar to Samba Gold award
|Football is more than numbers - Prandelli defends Valencia exit
|Origi out to emulate Liverpool greats
|Klopp: Gotze will be great again
|Prandelli ´abandoned ship´, says Lim´s representative at Valencia
|Central Coast Mariners 2 Melbourne City 2: Fornaroli earns dramatic draw
|Ronaldo ´blessed´ to sign huge contracts
|Liverpool have a real chance to win the title - Mignolet
|Like father, like son? Cristiano Ronaldo picks position for son
|Liverpool not thinking about Chelsea - Mane
|Pochettino: £50m-rated Alli can be one of world´s best
|Ranieri challenges Mahrez to learn from Ronaldo and Messi
|Depay not playing because he wants to leave - Mourinho
|Conte: China offer for Ronaldo morally wrong
|Ibrahimovic injury would be a disaster, says Mourinho