Real Madrid loanee Vallejo working for Bernabeu dream

Jesus Vallejo hopes his impressive spell on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt will be rewarded with the chance to represent Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vallejo joined Madrid from Real Zaragoza in July 2015 and was sent back on loan to the second tier side for the following season.

The 19-year-old defender is spending the 2016-17 campaign at Eintracht Frankfurt, where he has made 16 Bundesliga appearances – 14 as a member of the starting XI.

Vallejo is being monitored closely by his parent club and hopes to do enough to warrant a place in Zinedine Zidane's side when he returns.

"On the day, when I signed, they told me that they'll keep an eye on me and it has been so. They come to see me in person, they call me ... I'm grateful because it is the recognition for a job well done," Vallejo said in an interview with AS.

"It is a tremendous joy [to know Zinedine Zidane is watching]. To be recognised for your work is a joy and helps me to strive even harder.

"I have that dream [to play at the Bernabeu], I hope the day comes. If I'm honest, that's why I work every day of my life.

"My head is very focused on Frankfurt, but I am realistic and I have that desire. I'm looking forward to that day, playing at the Bernabeu."

Vallejo has drawn comparisons to Madrid centre-backs Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos, but he is focused on following his own path.

He added: "I appreciate it so much. To be compared to those players is a great pride. But I do not compare myself with anyone, I try to go on in my own way.

"Yes, it is true that I observe a lot the defenders of Real Madrid because they are the best in the world and I try to learn every day from them."