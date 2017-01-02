Ander Herrera believes Manchester United team-mate Paul Pogba is capable of becoming the world's best player.
The France international scored a late headed winner as United came from behind to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday.
That was a second goal in December for Pogba, who re-joined the club in a world-record transfer from Juventus last August.
Jose Mourinho's side have now won six straight matches across all competitions and while Herrera feels his midfield colleague has been influential, he is also excited by what is still to come.
"Pogba is a midfielder who has all the qualities," Herrera said to Sky Sports.
"When you are a midfielder you normally have some special qualities but he has everything.
"He can shoot, head and defend and he can dribble one-v-one, but he's still 23.
"He's now in a very good moment but we can be optimistic with him because he can be even better.
"He can be one of the best in the world and he wants to do it. He wants to be it."
Herrera also praised two of United's other new additions this season – veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan – as the club prepare for Monday's away Premier League game against West Ham.
He continued: "The thing that I like most about Zlatan is he is not happy enough.
"That means how ambitious he is. How much he wants to achieve for this club. He's 35 and still training like a kid every day.
"The fans and the club and the staff have been patient with [Mkhitaryan], that's what I like with this club.
"They knew how good he is but football is not always the case that in your first season you will perform at your best. You have to settle down in one place, adapt yourself to a new life and club, to a new role.
"Now we are seeing the best Mkhitaryan. Or almost the best, because I think he can be even better."
|Witsel opts for China over Juventus in ´very difficult decision´
|Pogba only just getting started, says Herrera
|Tiny penalty area sees groundsmen caught offside
|Eriksen claims Tottenham are better than last season
|Difficult for Sunderland to attract players, laments Moyes
|Phoenix appoint Buckingham, Greenacre as co-coaches
|Ibrahimovic´s New Year´s resolution: More assists
|Yaya Toure reveals Guardiola fury after title setback
|´I make them eat their balls´ - Ibrahimovic hits back at critics
|Wijnaldum wants Promes at Liverpool
|Diego Costa: I was about to leave Chelsea
|Manchester United no longer boring and insipid - Neville
|Guardiola: My teams are normally top of the table
|Iwobi bound to score more goals - Wenger
|Ronaldo takes on Kroos in trolling contest
|Dyche backs Guardiola to come good at Manchester City
|Allardyce slams Premier League schedule
|Ramos targets first Real Madrid treble
|Giroud scorpion kick as good as Henry, Bergkamp specials - Wenger
|Musonda returns to Chelsea after Betis loan cut short
|Giroud: Scorpion kick my best goal
|Origi: Liverpool can cope without Mane
|Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 0: Giroud outdoes Mkhitaryan to send Gunners third
|Level with Henry, behind Shearer - Kane´s first 100 games in Opta numbers
|Pochettino: Tottenham´s best performance of the season
|Confident Alli made to wait for first Tottenham hat-trick
|Bayern Munich were a step down from Real Madrid - Robben
|Watford 1 Tottenham 4: Kane and Alli see off sorry hosts
|Feghouli dropped by Algeria with West Ham exit mooted
|Sunderland injuries bite again as Kone and Anichebe hit
|No excuses - Klopp backs Liverpool to ´deliver´ at Sunderland
|A-League Review: Substitute Sotirio denies Perth Glory
|Arda leads football´s condolences to Istanbul
|Arsenal players thought every match was easy - Koscielny
|Carroll unsure where China speculation came from
|Hart´s wages too high for Torino
|Capoue: Scoring against Tottenham would be perfect
|Mourinho praises Fellaini comeback: Fans realised how useful he is
|Allardyce moves on from ´grumpy´ days
|Monreal confident in Arsenal title chances
|James is staying at Real Madrid, says father
|Mourinho unhappy with Ivory Coast over Bailly
|Conte expects tougher tests for ´incredible´ Chelsea
|Wenger ready for another Allardyce battle
|Klopp hints Liverpool win will annoy Chelsea
|Guardiola urges patience after Anfield setback
|Mourinho celebrates with birthday boy Fergie
|Klopp makes case for defence after Liverpool down City
|Guardiola: Manchester City can´t talk about the title
|City win was Liverpool´s worst performance of season - Milner
|Liverpool 1 Manchester City 0: Wijnaldum sets up battling triumph for Klopp´s men
|Moyes expects tough questions over Sunderland future
|Swansea need new manager now - Curtis
|Mourinho tells Martial to forget transfer talk
|Robson-Kanu´s stand-out showing causes selection headache for Pulis
|Mourinho sorry for ´brother´ Karanka but revels in late win
|Conte hails Chelsea attitude after record-equalling win
|Usain Bolt stuns Manchester United presenter with post-match call
|Ranieri: Beating West Ham my best moment of 2016!
|Pogba on late Manchester United comeback - This is why we love football
|Fabregas hits 100 Premier League assists in record time
|Manchester United 2 Middlesbrough 1: Martial and Pogba produce great escape
|Southampton 1 West Brom 2: Robson-Kanu stunner sinks 10-man Saints
|Chelsea 4 Stoke City 2: Willian´s brace keeps record-equalling Blues on track
|Leicester City 1 West Ham 0: Slimani ensures struggling champions end 2016 on a high
|Swansea City 0 Bournemouth 3: Hapless hosts´ misery continues
|Burnley 4 Sunderland 1: Gray´s first Premier League treble sends hosts nine points clear of drop zon
|Chelsea equal Arsenal´s winning run
|Rodgers salutes unbeaten Celtic after Old Firm glory
|Swansea City´s Ki Sung-yueng gets Premier League´s quickest yellow card
|Berlusconi puts himself in same realm as Bernabeu
|Rangers 1 Celtic 2: Dembele and Sinclair rise to Old Firm occasion once again
|Hazard can decide matches by himself - Costa
|Van Ginkel extends Chelsea deal and heads back to PSV
|Simeone: I will not leave Atletico
|Sanchez: I am happy at Arsenal
|Conte backs Courtois to become Chelsea´s Buffon
|Barcelona open Iniesta talks
|Coutinho beats Neymar to Samba Gold award
|Football is more than numbers - Prandelli defends Valencia exit
|Origi out to emulate Liverpool greats
|Klopp: Gotze will be great again
|Prandelli ´abandoned ship´, says Lim´s representative at Valencia
|Central Coast Mariners 2 Melbourne City 2: Fornaroli earns dramatic draw
|Ronaldo ´blessed´ to sign huge contracts
|Liverpool have a real chance to win the title - Mignolet
|Like father, like son? Cristiano Ronaldo picks position for son
|Liverpool not thinking about Chelsea - Mane
|Pochettino: £50m-rated Alli can be one of world´s best
|Ranieri challenges Mahrez to learn from Ronaldo and Messi
|Depay not playing because he wants to leave - Mourinho
|Conte: China offer for Ronaldo morally wrong
|Ibrahimovic injury would be a disaster, says Mourinho