Oscar receives warm welcome upon Shanghai arrival

Oscar has arrived in China following ahead of the finalisation of his record-breaking switch from Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG.
The attacking midfielder touched down at Pudong Airport on Monday and was greeted warmly by a large contingent of supporters.
Oscar was presented with bouquets of flowers and the Brazilian stopped to sign autographs for fans who came out to welcome him.
The 25-year-old will link up with compatriots Hulk and Elkeson at SIPG, where Andre Villas-Boas is head coach.
I'm very happy #ShanghaiSIPG pic.twitter.com/ctJOeo52Pb— Oscar (@oscar8) January 2, 2017
The club shelled out a CSL-record €60million in order to capture Oscar, who general manager Sui Guoyang said was motivated to sign by the offer of first-team football.
Oscar struggled for game-time following Antonio Conte's arrival at Stamford Bridge, starting just five Premier League matches.
His role was further limited by a switch to a 3-4-3 formation and his exit was confirmed last month.
