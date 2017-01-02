Article

Oscar receives warm welcome upon Shanghai arrival

2 January 2017 12:24

Oscar has arrived in China following ahead of the finalisation of his record-breaking switch from Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG.

The attacking midfielder touched down at Pudong Airport on Monday and was greeted warmly by a large contingent of supporters.

Oscar was presented with bouquets of flowers and the Brazilian stopped to sign autographs for fans who came out to welcome him.

The 25-year-old will link up with compatriots Hulk and Elkeson at SIPG, where Andre Villas-Boas is head coach.

The club shelled out a CSL-record €60million in order to capture Oscar, who general manager Sui Guoyang said was motivated to sign by the offer of first-team football.

Oscar struggled for game-time following Antonio Conte's arrival at Stamford Bridge, starting just five Premier League matches.

His role was further limited by a switch to a 3-4-3 formation and his exit was confirmed last month.

