Middlesbrough 0 Leicester City 0: Champions´ wait for away win goes on

Middlesbrough and Leicester City played out a low-key 0-0 Premier League draw at the Riverside Stadium that does little to help either side.
Aitor Karanka and Claudio Ranieri both made five alterations to their teams for their second match in 48 hours, but excitement was in short supply, with neither goalkeeper having a save of note to make as Boro's Gaston Ramirez fired wide from the only opening of note.
The hosts went into the match having lost four of their last five top-flight games and this draw means they now sit just five points above the bottom three, having played a match more than their relegation rivals.
Champions Leicester are only two points and two places better off as their wait for an away win continues - Monday's point being only their third from 10 matches on the road this season.
Boro have now failed to beat Leicester in 14 league attempts, their worst winless run against any team.
Two of Leicester's five changes combined for the first chance of the match, Christian Fuchs dragging an effort wide after being found by Andy King.
Riyad Mahrez smashed a free-kick straight into the Boro wall, while King fired another set-piece opportunity straight at goalkeeper Brad Guzan, making his third league start of the campaign due to Victor Valdes' injury.
Adama Traore had a penalty claim rejected by referee Robert Madley after going down under Robert Huth's challenge at the other end, before the lively winger's run and cross led to Marten de Roon firing over.
LIVE PHOTO Adama Traore rides the challenge of @LCFC skipper Wes Morgan. #UTB pic.twitter.com/JH6Kfb5D04— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) 2 January 2017
Leicester saw Mahrez test Guzan with a long-range strike as an uninspiring first half drew to a close, while Ben Gibson's effort immediately after the break saw Kasper Schmeichel worked for the first time.
George Friend – on for the injured Antonio Barragan – rushed his shot and fired wide after a weaving run into the visitors' penalty area as Boro briefly improved.
Leonardo Ulloa headed Fuchs' corner into the arms of Guzan but Leicester were not offering much attacking threat, prompting Ranieri to bring on Ahmed Musa and Demarai Gray for Mahrez and Shinji Okazaki.
But it was Boro who created the game's best chance in the closing stages when Fabio's cross from the right was poorly cleared by Wes Morgan and Ramirez lashed his left-footed shot wide from a presentable opening.
PICTURED: Musa controls the ball as he looks to race down the wing and fire a ball into the Boro box. #MidLei pic.twitter.com/mvoxM7DImQ— Leicester City (@LCFC) 2 January 2017
Key Opta Facts:
- Leicester have collected just 21 points from their opening 20 PL games, the worst return by a reigning Premier League champion.
- Middlesbrough are winless in their last 14 league games against Leicester (D8 L6), since a 1-0 win at the Riverside Stadium in March 2002.
- Leicester’s return of three points from their first 10 away games of the season is the joint worst total by a defending top-flight champion (since the introduction of three points for a win).
- The Foxes are winless in their last 12 Premier League away games, drawing five and losing seven.
- Wes Morgan has played each of Leicester’s last 81 Premier League games, the longest current run by a player in the top-flight.
- This is the third time Leicester have failed to score in an away Premier League game since the start of 2016.
- Brad Guzan kept consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League for the first time since January 2015.
