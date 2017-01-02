Manchester United march to best run since Ferguson era

Manchester United's 2-0 win over West Ham was littered with controversy, but the Red Devils are enjoying their best run of form since the Alex Ferguson era.

Goals from Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, combined with a dubious red card for West Ham's Sofiane Feghouli, made it seven wins from seven for United across all competitions, and 13 games unbeaten in total.

It is the longest unbeaten streak United have enjoyed since March 2013, prior to Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement.

We have taken a look at how United's run was put together...

November 6, 2016 - A stunning Paul Pogba volley and a quick-fire brace from Ibrahimovic put United into a commanding lead against Swansea City inside the opening 33 minutes en route to a 3-1 win.

November 19, 2106 - Olivier Giroud's last-gasp header snatches a point for Arsenal, cancelling out Mata's earlier opener in a 1-1 draw.

November 24, 2016 - Wayne Rooney returns to goal-scoring form with a quality display in the 4-0 demolition of Feyenoord in Europa League Group A.

November 27, 2016 - Diafra Sakho's second-minute effort helps West Ham draw 1-1 at Old Trafford, with Ibrahimovic netting the hosts' equaliser.

November 30, 2016 - In the second meeting with West Ham in the space of three days, United secure their place in the EFL Cup semi-finals with ease courtesy of a 4-1 rout.

December 4, 2016 - Leighton Baines' late penalty ensures Everton take a deserved share of the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate, with Ibrahimovic's expert volley having put United ahead on the stroke of half-time.

13 - @ManUtd are now 13 games unbeaten in all comps; their longest run since March 2013 under Sir Alex Ferguson (18 games). Turnaround. pic.twitter.com/B4ok2n6jGx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 2, 2017

December 8, 2016 - United seal a place in the Europa League knock-out stages with a convincing 2-0 victory at Ukrainian side Zorya.

December 11, 2016 - Henrikh Mkhitaryan's stunning maiden United strike sees off Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham 1-0.

December 14, 2016 - United's stars turn on the style as goals late in each half from Pogba and Ibrahimovic secure three points in a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

December 17, 2016 - Ibrahimovic's scoring streak continues as United better in-form West Brom 2-0 at The Hawthorns.

December 26, 2016 - Misery for former United boss David Moyes on his return to Old Trafford, as Sunderland slump to a 3-1 defeat - Mkhitaryan capping off the win with an audacious scorpion-kick.

December 31, 2016 - Late goals from Anthony Martial and Pogba saw United come from behind to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 after Grant Leadbitter had put the visitors in front, marking Ferguson's 75th birthday in style.

January 2, 2016 - Mourinho's men march on, helped by a few controversial decisions from the officials, with a 2-0 win over West Ham at London Stadium.