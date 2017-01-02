Manchester City 2 Burnley 1: Substitute Aguero bails out Guardiola´s 10 men

Substitute Sergio Aguero proved Manchester City's hero as they overcame Burnley in a tense 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium, despite playing almost an hour with 10 men.
The Argentinian striker - surprisingly dropped to the bench for City's second game in 48 hours after their 1-0 defeat to Liverpool - was introduced as a second-half replacement for Kelechi Iheanacho and subsequently proved the match-winner, after stand-in captain Fernandinho had been sent off.
The Brazilian jumped in with a two-footed scissor motion to challenge Johann Berg Gudmundsson in the 32nd minute and, despite appearing to get a touch on the ball, was shown a straight red by referee Lee Mason.
City kept their cool, though, and two goals in the space of four minutes from Gael Clichy and Aguero got their title bid back on track - much to the clear relief of Pep Guardiola.
Burnley set up a tense finale when Ben Mee fired home after a goalmouth scramble, but City held on for a win that sends them up to third, though Arsenal and Tottenham could yet displace them when they play on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.
Defeat at Anfield on Saturday had left City 10 points adrift of Premier League leaders Chelsea, meaning Guardiola’s side could ill afford anything other than three points.
City controlled the first half but were wasteful for long spells.
Iheanacho - named ahead of Aguero after the Argentina man failed to touch the ball in the opposition penalty area against Liverpool - had an opportunity to repay Guardiola's faith in the seventh minute following an error from Mee, but Tom Heaton raced off his line to deny the striker and then Raheem Sterling on the follow-up.
Iheanacho had another attempt deflected wide before the busy Heaton got down to his left to turn a curling 18-yard effort from Yaya Toure behind.
Jesus Navas, picked ahead of David Silva as one of four city changes, struggled to provide quality deliveries from the right and when one of his crosses ricocheted to the feet of Iheanacho, the Nigeria international was unable to get his shot away.
City's task was made harder when Mason judged Fernandinho's lunging, two-footed challenge on Gudmundsson to be worthy of a red card – the Brazilian's third in his last six outings in all competitions.
3 - Fernandinho has been red carded in three of his last six games for Manchester City (all comps). Mist.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 2 January 2017
Guardiola urged the home faithful to get behind their team as he returned to the dugout for the second half, and he gave them something to cheer about when he replaced Iheanacho and Navas with Aguero and Silva.
City maintained a composed, measured approach and, after Stephen Ward had produced an excellent tackle to deny Aguero a glorious shooting opportunity, they finally made the breakthrough after 58 minutes.
Clichy shifted the ball away from Scott Arfield and drilled a brilliant right-footed finish across Heaton and into the bottom corner.
Four minutes later, City doubled their lead. Heaton rushed out and blocked Sterling, who tripped as he looked to round the goalkeeper, but the loose ball was sent into the back of the net with the aid of the post from an acute angle by Aguero.
Burnley managed to pull one back with 20 minutes remaining when Claudio Bravo failed to deal with Michael Keane's near-post flick-on from a corner and Mee slammed home the rebound off the underside of the crossbar.
In the aftermath, Bacary Sagna was only shown a yellow card despite appearing to kick out at George Boyd as he attempted to take the ball back to the centre spot.
Substitute Sam Vokes' mishit volley was tipped behind by a backpedalling Bravo in stoppage time, as City saw out the win to spark animated celebrations on the bench from Guardiola at the final whistle.
Key Opta Facts:
- Sergio Aguero scored as a substitute for the first time in the Premier League since August 2014 v Liverpool
- Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in nine Premier League goals for Man City this season (five goals, four assists), compared to eight in his first season at the club
- Fernandinho is the first City player to see two reds in a Premier League season since Mario Balotelli in 2011-12
- Gael Clichy scored just his third Premier League goal in 311 games (two for Man City, one for Arsenal). His last goal came in November 2014 v Southampton
- Man City have only kept a clean sheet in two of their 10 Premier League games at the Etihad this season
- Burnley's goal was only the third they had managed away from home this season
- The Clarets have still taken just one point from their away games this season, with 22 of their total of 23 coming at Turf Moor (D1 L8 away)
|BREAKING NEWS: Burnley confirm Barton arrival
|Koeman delighted with super-sub Valencia as late show sees off Southampton
|Pulis gets West Brom in shape
|Prickly Pep refuses to discuss Fernandinho dismissal
|Guardiola: I am nearing the end of my coaching career
|Frustrated Klopp questions refereeing decision after Sunderland draw
|Henrik Larsson´s son signs for NEC
|Everton 3 Southampton 0: Valencia-inspired late show downs hapless Saints
|Manchester City 2 Burnley 1: Substitute Aguero bails out Guardiola´s 10 men
|Sunderland 2 Liverpool 2: Defoe´s penalty double earns valuable point
|West Brom 3 Hull City 1: Tigers suffer more away-day woe
|Benfica willing to play hard ball with Manchester United over Lindelof
|Emery hopes for Di Maria improvement
|Ramos expects to miss Sevilla clash
|Leicester clean sheet delights Ranieri
|Team News: Aguero, Silva left out as Guardiola makes changes for Man City
|Middlesbrough 0 Leicester City 0: Champions´ wait for away win goes on
|Clement given permission to discuss Swansea job
|Besiktas sign free agent Babel
|Valencia in talks to sign Chelsea´s Mikel
|Juanfran to stay in midfield as Carrasco adds to Simeone´s injury concerns
|Ghana without Asamoah for Africa Cup of Nations
|Ter Stegen suggests Barca exit was near
|Afobe pulls out of Africa Cup of Nations
|A-League Review: Berisha makes history as Victory cruise
|Oscar receives warm welcome upon Shanghai arrival
|Emery considering Jese´s PSG future
|Real Madrid loanee Vallejo working for Bernabeu dream
|Witsel opts for China over Juventus in ´very difficult decision´
|Pogba only just getting started, says Herrera
|Tiny penalty area sees groundsmen caught offside
|Eriksen claims Tottenham are better than last season
|Difficult for Sunderland to attract players, laments Moyes
|Phoenix appoint Buckingham, Greenacre as co-coaches
|Ibrahimovic´s New Year´s resolution: More assists
|Yaya Toure reveals Guardiola fury after title setback
|´I make them eat their balls´ - Ibrahimovic hits back at critics
|Wijnaldum wants Promes at Liverpool
|Diego Costa: I was about to leave Chelsea
|Manchester United no longer boring and insipid - Neville
|Guardiola: My teams are normally top of the table
|Iwobi bound to score more goals - Wenger
|Ronaldo takes on Kroos in trolling contest
|Dyche backs Guardiola to come good at Manchester City
|Allardyce slams Premier League schedule
|Ramos targets first Real Madrid treble
|Giroud scorpion kick as good as Henry, Bergkamp specials - Wenger
|Musonda returns to Chelsea after Betis loan cut short
|Giroud: Scorpion kick my best goal
|Origi: Liverpool can cope without Mane
|Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 0: Giroud outdoes Mkhitaryan to send Gunners third
|Level with Henry, behind Shearer - Kane´s first 100 games in Opta numbers
|Pochettino: Tottenham´s best performance of the season
|Confident Alli made to wait for first Tottenham hat-trick
|Bayern Munich were a step down from Real Madrid - Robben
|Watford 1 Tottenham 4: Kane and Alli see off sorry hosts
|Feghouli dropped by Algeria with West Ham exit mooted
|Sunderland injuries bite again as Kone and Anichebe hit
|No excuses - Klopp backs Liverpool to ´deliver´ at Sunderland
|A-League Review: Substitute Sotirio denies Perth Glory
|Arda leads football´s condolences to Istanbul
|Arsenal players thought every match was easy - Koscielny
|Carroll unsure where China speculation came from
|Hart´s wages too high for Torino
|Capoue: Scoring against Tottenham would be perfect
|Mourinho praises Fellaini comeback: Fans realised how useful he is
|Allardyce moves on from ´grumpy´ days
|Monreal confident in Arsenal title chances
|James is staying at Real Madrid, says father
|Mourinho unhappy with Ivory Coast over Bailly
|Conte expects tougher tests for ´incredible´ Chelsea
|Wenger ready for another Allardyce battle
|Klopp hints Liverpool win will annoy Chelsea
|Guardiola urges patience after Anfield setback
|Mourinho celebrates with birthday boy Fergie
|Klopp makes case for defence after Liverpool down City
|Guardiola: Manchester City can´t talk about the title
|City win was Liverpool´s worst performance of season - Milner
|Liverpool 1 Manchester City 0: Wijnaldum sets up battling triumph for Klopp´s men
|Moyes expects tough questions over Sunderland future
|Swansea need new manager now - Curtis
|Mourinho tells Martial to forget transfer talk
|Robson-Kanu´s stand-out showing causes selection headache for Pulis
|Mourinho sorry for ´brother´ Karanka but revels in late win
|Conte hails Chelsea attitude after record-equalling win
|Usain Bolt stuns Manchester United presenter with post-match call
|Ranieri: Beating West Ham my best moment of 2016!
|Pogba on late Manchester United comeback - This is why we love football
|Fabregas hits 100 Premier League assists in record time
|Manchester United 2 Middlesbrough 1: Martial and Pogba produce great escape
|Southampton 1 West Brom 2: Robson-Kanu stunner sinks 10-man Saints
|Chelsea 4 Stoke City 2: Willian´s brace keeps record-equalling Blues on track
|Leicester City 1 West Ham 0: Slimani ensures struggling champions end 2016 on a high
|Swansea City 0 Bournemouth 3: Hapless hosts´ misery continues
|Burnley 4 Sunderland 1: Gray´s first Premier League treble sends hosts nine points clear of drop zon
|Chelsea equal Arsenal´s winning run
|Rodgers salutes unbeaten Celtic after Old Firm glory
|Swansea City´s Ki Sung-yueng gets Premier League´s quickest yellow card
|Berlusconi puts himself in same realm as Bernabeu
|Rangers 1 Celtic 2: Dembele and Sinclair rise to Old Firm occasion once again
|Hazard can decide matches by himself - Costa
|Van Ginkel extends Chelsea deal and heads back to PSV
|Simeone: I will not leave Atletico
|Sanchez: I am happy at Arsenal
|Conte backs Courtois to become Chelsea´s Buffon
|Barcelona open Iniesta talks
|Coutinho beats Neymar to Samba Gold award
|Football is more than numbers - Prandelli defends Valencia exit
|Origi out to emulate Liverpool greats
|Klopp: Gotze will be great again
|Prandelli ´abandoned ship´, says Lim´s representative at Valencia
|Central Coast Mariners 2 Melbourne City 2: Fornaroli earns dramatic draw
|Ronaldo ´blessed´ to sign huge contracts
|Liverpool have a real chance to win the title - Mignolet
|Like father, like son? Cristiano Ronaldo picks position for son
|Liverpool not thinking about Chelsea - Mane
|Pochettino: £50m-rated Alli can be one of world´s best
|Ranieri challenges Mahrez to learn from Ronaldo and Messi
|Depay not playing because he wants to leave - Mourinho
|Conte: China offer for Ronaldo morally wrong
|Ibrahimovic injury would be a disaster, says Mourinho