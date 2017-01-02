Lee plays down Messi comparisons

Barcelona youth team forward Lee Seung-woo has played down comparisons to Lionel Messi, while revealing his dreams of breaking into the club's first team.
Lee has been prolific for Barcelona's Juvenil A side and the South Korean claims he has had offers to leave the club and play first-team football elsewhere.
But the 18-year-old, who sees his future at Camp Nou and is expecting to feature for Barcelona B next season, insists he does not see himself as a successor to Messi.
"Messi is from another dimension," Lee told South Korea newspaper JoongAng Ilbo. "He makes it easy to do what others can do only in video games.
"We have three competitions to play this season. I had four or five opportunities to join Barcelona B, but I decided to stay at Juvenil after talking to the coach.
"I could play 30-40 minutes per game for Barcelona B, but it's better to play the full game here. I'm going to go to Barcelona B next season.
"I know I can play in the first team if I choose another club and I have received such offers, but my dream is to play for Barcelona, which is the best club in the world.
"Only that will make me the best player in the world. I'm happy here and I'm playing recently on a regular basis."
Lee, who celebrates his 19th birthday on Friday, believes staying at Barcelona is the right choice for his career as he will be given chances to thrive despite his slight build.
"The DNA of Barcelona is possession," the teenager said. "We have to dominate the game no matter who we play.
"That requires brains, skill and judgment. If Barcelona would prefer a physically bigger player, I would have been sold. All I think about is how to be faster and better."
