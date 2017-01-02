Related

Article

Koeman delighted with super-sub Valencia as late show sees off Southampton

2 January 2017 19:36

Ronald Koeman was thrilled with Everton's second-half despatching of his former club Southampton, and singled out substitute Enner Valencia for praise.

West Ham loanee Valencia netted his maiden Everton goal 73 minutes into a scrappy encounter at Goodison Park, kick-starting a devastating onslaught from the hosts, with Leighton Baines' penalty and Romelu Lukaku's thunderbolt adding gloss to the victory.

And although Koeman did not shy away from criticising his side's tepid first-half display, he was delighted with the impact of Valencia, who has started just three Premier League games since his arrival in August.

"The result is very good. A clean sheet today, we needed a lot of intensity. That was better in the second half than the first," he said.

"We had a good organisation and we know we can score when we create chances. In the final 20 minutes we were really good.

"When Valencia came on it was not just about his goal, it was his whole performance - we needed that pace in the second half. 

"It was a really good performance from him, and that type of competition is good to have.

"He was really important. That was the reason to start with Dominic [Calvert-Lewin], to put somebody with pace behind Romelu and give more freedom for Ross [Barkley].

"We started well, because Dominic started well and we missed that after his injury."

While Everton have had a successful festive period - taking seven points from a possible nine following their defeat to local rivals Liverpool - Southampton are on their worst losing streak since December 2014, having lost three games on the bounce.

But Claude Puel believes that the hectic fixture list, which saw his side play three times in the space of six days, is to blame for the slump in form.

"It is unfair. It was a balanced game but the first goal was difficult to accept," he told BBC Sport.

"The players were tired. They played two days ago and it was difficult to finish this game but the spirit and the attitude of the team was good. 

"I am sorry for the players because they did good work and it is a shame to concede three goals in this game. For the moment we are unlucky."

Sponsored links

Monday 2 January

21:15 Match-changer Rashford: I was just following Mourinho´s orders!
21:10 Neville leads pundits´ criticism of referee Dean after Feghouli red card
21:07 Koeman expects Everton transfer activity but backs youngster Davies to shine
20:49 10 against 12 but still fighting - Sagna blasts referee but hails City spirit
20:38 Moyes: Klopp should see what it´s like at the bottom of the league!
20:10 Klopp has good news for Liverpool fans after Sturridge fears
20:09 West Ham 0 Manchester United 2: Mata, Ibrahimovic break 10-man resistance
20:05 Lee plays down Messi comparisons
19:55 Dyche: Sagna deserved a red card for Boyd kick
19:38 Burnley confirm Barton arrival
19:36 Koeman delighted with super-sub Valencia as late show sees off Southampton
19:19 Pulis gets West Brom in shape
18:58 Prickly Pep refuses to discuss Fernandinho dismissal
18:52 Guardiola: I am nearing the end of my coaching career
18:46 Frustrated Klopp questions refereeing decision after Sunderland draw
18:24 Henrik Larsson´s son signs for NEC
18:09 Everton 3 Southampton 0: Valencia-inspired late show downs hapless Saints
18:04 Manchester City 2 Burnley 1: Substitute Aguero bails out Guardiola´s 10 men
18:03 Sunderland 2 Liverpool 2: Defoe´s penalty double earns valuable point
17:52 West Brom 3 Hull City 1: Tigers suffer more away-day woe
17:28 Benfica willing to play hard ball with Manchester United over Lindelof
17:11 Emery hopes for Di Maria improvement
16:48 Ramos expects to miss Sevilla clash
16:38 Leicester clean sheet delights Ranieri
15:37 Team News: Aguero, Silva left out as Guardiola makes changes for Man City
15:26 Middlesbrough 0 Leicester City 0: Champions´ wait for away win goes on
14:54 Clement given permission to discuss Swansea job
14:53 Besiktas sign free agent Babel
14:53 Valencia in talks to sign Chelsea´s Mikel
14:45 Juanfran to stay in midfield as Carrasco adds to Simeone´s injury concerns
14:18 Ghana without Asamoah for Africa Cup of Nations
13:01 Ter Stegen suggests Barca exit was near
12:55 Afobe pulls out of Africa Cup of Nations
12:40 A-League Review: Berisha makes history as Victory cruise
12:24 Oscar receives warm welcome upon Shanghai arrival
12:14 Emery considering Jese´s PSG future
11:45 Real Madrid loanee Vallejo working for Bernabeu dream
10:50 Witsel opts for China over Juventus in ´very difficult decision´
10:02 Pogba only just getting started, says Herrera
09:26 Tiny penalty area sees groundsmen caught offside
09:02 Eriksen claims Tottenham are better than last season
07:42 Difficult for Sunderland to attract players, laments Moyes
06:10 Phoenix appoint Buckingham, Greenacre as co-coaches
05:46 Ibrahimovic´s New Year´s resolution: More assists
02:01 Yaya Toure reveals Guardiola fury after title setback
00:54 ´I make them eat their balls´ - Ibrahimovic hits back at critics
00:36 Wijnaldum wants Promes at Liverpool
00:16 Diego Costa: I was about to leave Chelsea

Sunday 1 January

23:41 Manchester United no longer boring and insipid - Neville
23:30 Guardiola: My teams are normally top of the table
23:02 Iwobi bound to score more goals - Wenger
22:12 Ronaldo takes on Kroos in trolling contest
21:44 Dyche backs Guardiola to come good at Manchester City
20:49 Allardyce slams Premier League schedule
20:20 Ramos targets first Real Madrid treble
19:54 Giroud scorpion kick as good as Henry, Bergkamp specials - Wenger
19:34 Musonda returns to Chelsea after Betis loan cut short
19:25 Giroud: Scorpion kick my best goal
19:03 Origi: Liverpool can cope without Mane
18:49 Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 0: Giroud outdoes Mkhitaryan to send Gunners third
18:11 Level with Henry, behind Shearer - Kane´s first 100 games in Opta numbers
17:56 Pochettino: Tottenham´s best performance of the season
17:15 Confident Alli made to wait for first Tottenham hat-trick
17:01 Bayern Munich were a step down from Real Madrid - Robben
16:25 Watford 1 Tottenham 4: Kane and Alli see off sorry hosts
15:48 Feghouli dropped by Algeria with West Ham exit mooted
14:18 Sunderland injuries bite again as Kone and Anichebe hit
14:00 No excuses - Klopp backs Liverpool to ´deliver´ at Sunderland
13:42 A-League Review: Substitute Sotirio denies Perth Glory
13:11 Arda leads football´s condolences to Istanbul
12:32 Arsenal players thought every match was easy - Koscielny
12:07 Carroll unsure where China speculation came from
10:27 Hart´s wages too high for Torino
09:59 Capoue: Scoring against Tottenham would be perfect
09:00 Mourinho praises Fellaini comeback: Fans realised how useful he is
08:23 Allardyce moves on from ´grumpy´ days
07:07 Monreal confident in Arsenal title chances
06:15 James is staying at Real Madrid, says father
03:45 Mourinho unhappy with Ivory Coast over Bailly
01:31 Conte expects tougher tests for ´incredible´ Chelsea
01:02 Wenger ready for another Allardyce battle

Saturday 31 December

23:13 Klopp hints Liverpool win will annoy Chelsea
22:37 Guardiola urges patience after Anfield setback
22:00 Mourinho celebrates with birthday boy Fergie
21:35 Klopp makes case for defence after Liverpool down City
21:10 Guardiola: Manchester City can´t talk about the title
20:58 City win was Liverpool´s worst performance of season - Milner
20:24 Liverpool 1 Manchester City 0: Wijnaldum sets up battling triumph for Klopp´s men
20:23 Moyes expects tough questions over Sunderland future
19:59 Swansea need new manager now - Curtis
19:54 Mourinho tells Martial to forget transfer talk
19:42 Robson-Kanu´s stand-out showing causes selection headache for Pulis
19:30 Mourinho sorry for ´brother´ Karanka but revels in late win
19:29 Conte hails Chelsea attitude after record-equalling win
19:07 Usain Bolt stuns Manchester United presenter with post-match call
19:04 Ranieri: Beating West Ham my best moment of 2016!
18:46 Pogba on late Manchester United comeback - This is why we love football
18:12 Fabregas hits 100 Premier League assists in record time
18:08 Manchester United 2 Middlesbrough 1: Martial and Pogba produce great escape
18:08 Southampton 1 West Brom 2: Robson-Kanu stunner sinks 10-man Saints
17:59 Chelsea 4 Stoke City 2: Willian´s brace keeps record-equalling Blues on track
17:56 Leicester City 1 West Ham 0: Slimani ensures struggling champions end 2016 on a high
17:56 Swansea City 0 Bournemouth 3: Hapless hosts´ misery continues
17:55 Burnley 4 Sunderland 1: Gray´s first Premier League treble sends hosts nine points clear of drop zon
17:50 Chelsea equal Arsenal´s winning run
16:39 Rodgers salutes unbeaten Celtic after Old Firm glory
16:35 Swansea City´s Ki Sung-yueng gets Premier League´s quickest yellow card
15:16 Berlusconi puts himself in same realm as Bernabeu
15:14 Rangers 1 Celtic 2: Dembele and Sinclair rise to Old Firm occasion once again
15:06 Hazard can decide matches by himself - Costa
14:51 Van Ginkel extends Chelsea deal and heads back to PSV
14:35 Simeone: I will not leave Atletico
14:16 Sanchez: I am happy at Arsenal
13:41 Conte backs Courtois to become Chelsea´s Buffon
13:36 Barcelona open Iniesta talks
13:30 Coutinho beats Neymar to Samba Gold award
13:25 Football is more than numbers - Prandelli defends Valencia exit
12:52 Origi out to emulate Liverpool greats
12:51 Klopp: Gotze will be great again
12:18 Prandelli ´abandoned ship´, says Lim´s representative at Valencia
11:38 Central Coast Mariners 2 Melbourne City 2: Fornaroli earns dramatic draw
10:16 Ronaldo ´blessed´ to sign huge contracts
10:02 Liverpool have a real chance to win the title - Mignolet
06:09 Like father, like son? Cristiano Ronaldo picks position for son
04:40 Liverpool not thinking about Chelsea - Mane
04:19 Pochettino: £50m-rated Alli can be one of world´s best
03:39 Ranieri challenges Mahrez to learn from Ronaldo and Messi
02:51 Depay not playing because he wants to leave - Mourinho
01:25 Conte: China offer for Ronaldo morally wrong
00:46 Ibrahimovic injury would be a disaster, says Mourinho

Facebook