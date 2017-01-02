Ibrahimovic´s New Year´s resolution: More assists

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has it all but if the Manchester United striker could improve one thing in 2017 it would be his number of assists.

Ibrahimovic has taken the Premier League by storm since swapping French champions Paris Saint-Germain for United in the off-season, scoring 17 goals.

The 35-year-old Swede has defied his age to sit second in the Premier League's goalscoring standings with 12 but the evergreen marksman is not content heading into the New Year, determined to share the love.

"I would like more assists," Ibrahimovic told the Times of India.

"For me giving an assist is just like you have scored yourself. It's part of my game."

Ibrahimovic, who ended 2016 with a total of 50 goals, added: "The game is about what happens to the team. If a player becomes too focused on scoring goals that means he is focusing only on himself.

"I'm here to help my team. I want to win trophies with this team."

Ibrahimovic's form has been a driving force behind United's charge up the table.

The former Sweden captain has scored eight goals in as many matches to help United move within three points of the top four and four of third-placed Arsenal after 19 rounds.

"We had our up and down moments when we were winning, losing, winning, losing and we had our moments when results haven't been what they should have been after good performances. But we are still there, and we are also closing the gap," Ibrahimovic said ahead of Monday's clash at West Ham.

Asked whether United are still in the title race, with the Manchester club 13 points behind leaders Chelsea, Ibrahimovic replied: "We continue to close the gap and hopefully the other teams can make some mistakes and we can close the gap even more. The last period has been good so we have to continue."