´I make them eat their balls´ - Ibrahimovic hits back at critics

Evergreen Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims his critics have been made to "eat their balls" as he continues to defy his age and shine in the Premier League.

A high-profile arrival from French champions Paris Saint-Germain, there were doubts whether Ibrahimovic could cut it in England at the age of 35.

Ibrahimovic, however, has silenced his doubters with 17 goals - 12 of those coming in the Premier League since moving to Old Trafford on a free transfer.

"It gives me a lot of energy, trust me," said Ibrahimovic of his critics after ending 2016 with 50 goals in total.

"A lot of energy, because they get paid to talk s*** and I get paid to play with my feet - that's how I enjoy it.

"I had a fantastic year. At PSG it was amazing, and I came to United and my first six months here have been more than amazing.

"I came to the Premier League and everyone thought it would not be possible but, like always, I make them eat their balls.

"I'm super-happy and I feel good. I don't know how many years I have left, but I'm enjoying the football. Every year, they [United] have been calling me and they were not feeling good, so I wanted to come when everyone thought I was over [the hill]."

Ibrahimovic has the opportunity to add to his tally when United travel to West Ham on Monday.