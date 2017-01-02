Ghana without Asamoah for Africa Cup of Nations

Juventus attacker Kwadwo Asamoah will not join up with Ghana for the Africa Cup of Nations, with coach Avram Grant excluding him from his provisional 26-man squad on Monday.

Asamoah was reported to have made himself unavailable last month following his comeback from a knee injury and his absence was confirmed by Grant.

Leicester City's Jeffrey Schlupp is also missing from the squad, while Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari - thought to have been asked to be considered - were also not included.

Boateng and Muntari were also omitted in 2015 after being sent home from the 2014 World Cup and suspended over alleged indiscipline.

Star names Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew did make the cut and are joined by a trio of uncapped youngsters.

Midfielders Ebenezer Ofori and Joseph Larweh Attamah could make their first international appearances at the tournament in Gabon, as could Austria Lustenau striker Raphael Dwamena.

Ghana have been drawn in Group D alongside Mali, Egypt and Uganda, who provide the opposition for the Black Stars' opener on January 17.

Coach Avram Grant's target for the tournament is to win it but will first focus on qualifying from the "tough" group pic.twitter.com/hnINxEGM7B — Ghana FA (@ghanafaofficial) 2 January 2017

Ghana squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Razak Braimah (Cordoba), Adam Kwarasey (Rosenborg) Richard Ofori (Wa All Stars).

Defenders: Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht), Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew), John Boye (Sivasspor), Jonathan Mensah (Anzhi), Baba Rahman (Schalke), Andy Yiadom (Barnsley).

Midfielders: Afriyie Acquah (Torino), Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (Udinese), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United), Joseph Larweh Attamah (Basaksehir), Edwin Gyimah (Orlando Pirates), Ebenezer Ofori (AIK Stockholm), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid), Samuel Tetteh (Leifering), Mubarak Wakaso (Panathinaikos).

Forwards: Ebenezer Assifuah (Sion), Andre Ayew (West Ham), Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa), Rahpael Dwamena (Austria Lustenau), Asamoah Gyan (Al Ahli), Bernard Tekpetey (Schalke), Abdul-Majeed Waris (Lorient).