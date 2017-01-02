Emery considering Jese´s PSG future

Unai Emery has suggested Paris Saint-Germain may allow Jese Rodriguez to leave the club, amid reports he could sign for hometown club Las Palmas.
Former Real Madrid forward Jese joined the French champions for a reported €25million and signed a five-year deal in August, but has barely featured in Emery's plans.
The 23-year-old has only started one Ligue 1 match, making an additional eight substitute appearances and scoring one goal.
As well as Las Palmas, Jese has been linked with Liverpool and Roma, and Emery is aware the switch to PSG has not worked out so far as he ponders his next move.
"Jese needs to play. When he has played I have been pleased because he has worked well and is involved with the team," Emery told Marca.
"Yet it is difficult for him to get the continual playing time that gives him confidence.
"So we have spoken about, and we will analyse after the break, the possibilities that are best for the team and best for him, keeping in mind what will help him meet his expectations as a footballer."
PSG's signing of Julian Draxler has further decreased Jese's chances of regular first-team football and, speaking last month, chief executive officer Nasser Al-Khelaifi indicated a willingness to allow him to leave.
Al-Khelafi told Le Parisien: "Emery told me something very true that has also always been part of my thinking.
"He said, 'When a mistake is made, it is better to try to fix it than to try to live with it'.
"So, if we have made mistakes, we will try to correct them. The door is not closed."
