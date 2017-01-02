Related

Barcelona welcome back MSN ahead of Athletic clash

2 January 2017 23:33

Barcelona welcomed their formidable forward trio back to training on Monday ahead of their Copa del Rey clash with Athletic Bilbao at San Mames.

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez all returned from extended breaks to complete a full session as the holders prepare for the last-16 first leg against Ernesto Valverde's side on Thursday.

Defender Javier Mascherano was also back on the Tito Vilanova training pitch as Luis Enrique's squad practised in full for the first time in 2017.

Goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen was the only player to sit out the session, with the Netherlands international having been ruled out for two weeks with a calf injury.

Barca take on Athletic before they resume their LaLiga title defence against Villarreal on January 8.

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Real Madrid 15 +26 37
2 Barcelona 16 +25 34
3 Sevilla 16 +11 33
4 Villarreal 16 +14 29
5 Real Sociedad 16 +7 29

