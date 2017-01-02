A-League Review: Berisha makes history as Victory cruise

Besart Berisha became the top goalscorer in A-League history as Melbourne Victory cruised to a 4-2 home win over Newcastle Jets.
The former Albania international scored a penalty after 30 minutes to move on to 91 goals in the competition, giving him the outright record after he had previously shared it with ex-team-mate Archie Thompson.
Berisha then set up Marco Rojas to double Victory's lead four minutes later, the Kiwi netting his ninth goal of the season.
It was then Rojas' turn to be creator when he assisted Fahid Ben Khalfallah's goal on the hour, as Victory moved three in front.
Newcastle immediately got one back through substitute Ma Leilei, but James Troisi sealed the hosts' win with a powerful strike after 69 minutes as Wayne Brown's late effort at the other end - which took a huge deflection off Carl Valeri - proved only a consolation.
He's done it! @BesartBerisha7 has broken the #ALeague's all-time scoring record. Congratulations, Bes! #MVCvNEW pic.twitter.com/MJO5OhW31M— Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc) January 2, 2017
Well done my brother @BesartBerisha7 if my record was to go I'm glad it's gone to a true professional— Archie Thompson (@10Archie) January 2, 2017
The win strengthens Victory's grip on second place and moves them to within seven points of leaders Sydney, with Kevin Muscat's men still holding a game in hand.
The Jets, meanwhile, are seventh with only three wins from 13 games, although the defeat was their first in four matches.
