A film with a happy ending - Emotional Jesus bids farewell to Palmeiras

Gabriel Jesus has penned a long and heartfelt farewell to Palmeiras ahead of his impending arrival at Manchester City.

In August, City announced they had won the race for Jesus' signature for a reported initial fee of £27million, the forward agreeing a contract until 2021.

The 19-year-old fired Palmeiras to the Brazilian Serie A title in November, scoring 12 times across the campaign.

And on Monday, Jesus took to Instagram to say thank you to all at the club for everything they had done for him, comparing his departure to "a film with a happy ending".

"The time has come to say goodbye. It's so hard to say goodbye to something that has been so good for you. It's so painful to say goodbye to what has transformed your life and your family," Jesus wrote.

"I arrived at Palmeiras a child and I remember every day here. As every path had its difficulties, difficult moments that made me want to give up, but I believed in my dream and it came true.

"I confess that at this point in writing this message it is difficult to hold back the emotion. There's a movie in my mind. A film with a happy ending.

"As they always say, 'life passes by very quickly. Enjoy it while you can.' I enjoyed every second within Palmeiras. This team gave me the chance to have a profession, to have friends, to have a better life, to make my dream come true. Palmeiras was a great school.

"I will never forget what I experienced here. But life has to go on and it's time to say goodbye, not goodbye, but thank you. Thank you firstly to the club, I will never forget you.

"Thank you to the club officials, who do not appear but are essential to the greatness of Palmeiras. Many thanks to my team-mates who, on and off the field, I have shared joys and sorrows.

"Thank you also to the president and the board who trusted in a homegrown talent. And my biggest thanks to God, who gave me the gift and the privilege of playing for Palmeiras. I will never forget anybody who is part of Palmeiras."