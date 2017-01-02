10 against 12 but still fighting - Sagna blasts referee but hails City spirit

Bacary Sagna criticised the performance of Lee Mason after the referee reduced Manchester City to 10 men in their 2-1 home win against Burnley in the Premier League on Monday.

Fernandinho was sent off for a strong tackle on Johann Gudmundsson in the first period, but Gael Clichy and Sergio Aguero put City in control with two goals in four second-half minutes before Ben Mee scrambled in a consolation for the visitors.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche felt Sagna was fortunate not to have been dismissed for kicking out at George Boyd in a scuffle after Mee's goal, but the full-back criticised Mason on social media despite only being booked for the incident.

"10 against 12.. but still fighting and winning as a team #together #mancity #youfreetothinkwhateveryouwant," Sagna posted on Instagram.