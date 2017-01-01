Article

Watford 1 Tottenham 4: Kane and Alli see off sorry hosts

1 January 2017 16:25

Harry Kane and Dele Alli both scored doubles as Tottenham thrashed Watford 4-1 at Vicarage Road to record a fourth consecutive Premier League victory.

Tottenham completely dominated the match and Kane put them ahead with a cool first-half finish moments after Alli had struck crossbar.

The striker quickly made it two to give him 10 goals in his last 11 league games, with Kieran Trippier – starting in place of the suspended Kyle Walker – setting him up on both occasions.

And Mauricio Pochettino's men got a third before half-time when the in-form Alli capitalised on a mistake from former Spurs defender Younes Kaboul.

Watford's afternoon got worse when Alli struck for his second and Spurs' fourth just 58 seconds into the second half after further poor defending from the hosts.

Water Mazzarri's side pulled one back in the 92nd minute when Kaboul bundled over the line after initially being denied by Hugo Lloris, but they drop to 13th having taken just four points from their last seven matches.

Tottenham move back to within 10 points of leaders Chelsea, who they meet in a crunch clash at White Hart Lane on Wednesday.

Son Heung-min – in as one of four Tottenham changes – forced Heurelho Gomes into an early save, before fast-starting Spurs had a penalty claim turned down.

Danny Rose found Christian Eriksen, whose powerful shot struck the arm of their former player, Etienne Capoue, but referee Michael Oliver was unmoved.

It was still all Tottenham when Alli collected Son's pass and fired a blistering strike against the bar from 25 yards, before the deadlock was deservedly broken in the 27th minute.

Trippier sent an acute pass from the right into Kane's path and he beat Gomes at the near post to mark his 100th top-flight appearance in style.

That duo combined to impressive effect six minutes later as Spurs made it two. After Alli found Trippier in space, he whipped in an outstanding cross which Kane converted from inside the six-yard box.

It should have been three when Son missed the target after Eriksen's free-kick had given him an excellent chance, but Spurs were not to be denied.

Kane's cross was dealt with awfully by Kaboul, allowing Alli to produce a composed finish into the far corner.

Another poor Watford clearance, this time from Sebastian Prodl, allowed Spurs to strike again after the restart. 

The defender's miscue gave Kane the chance to cross and Alli took one touch before converting from close-range for his fifth goal in three league outings.

A sharp save from Gomes kept out Kane's free-kick as he searched for a hat-trick, with Watford struggling to make an impact at the other end.

Pochettino brought off Alli, Rose and Kane with the match against Chelsea in mind, Spurs coasting to victory with Lloris untroubled until Watford's stoppage-time consolation when Kaboul converted Adlene Guedioura's free-kick at the second attempt.

 

Key Opta stats:

- No player has been involved in more Premier Leageu goals on New Years Day than Harry Kane (Six, four goals and two assists) - level with Andy Cole and Steven Gerrard (both five goals and one assist).
- Dele Alli has scored five goals in his last three Premier League apps after a run of seven without one.
- Tottenham have scored four or more goals in consecutive away league games for the first time since October 1960 (three games in a row).

- This was the first time Watford had let in four goals in a Premier League game at Vicarage Road.

Sponsored links

Sunday 1 January

16:25 Watford 1 Tottenham 4: Kane and Alli see off sorry hosts
15:48 Feghouli dropped by Algeria with West Ham exit mooted
14:18 Sunderland injuries bite again as Kone and Anichebe hit
14:00 No excuses - Klopp backs Liverpool to ´deliver´ at Sunderland
13:42 A-League Review: Substitute Sotirio denies Perth Glory
13:11 Arda leads football´s condolences to Istanbul
12:32 Arsenal players thought every match was easy - Koscielny
12:07 Carroll unsure where China speculation came from
10:27 Hart´s wages too high for Torino
09:59 Capoue: Scoring against Tottenham would be perfect
09:00 Mourinho praises Fellaini comeback: Fans realised how useful he is
08:23 Allardyce moves on from ´grumpy´ days
07:07 Monreal confident in Arsenal title chances
06:15 James is staying at Real Madrid, says father
03:45 Mourinho unhappy with Ivory Coast over Bailly
01:31 Conte expects tougher tests for ´incredible´ Chelsea
01:02 Wenger ready for another Allardyce battle

Saturday 31 December

23:13 Klopp hints Liverpool win will annoy Chelsea
22:37 Guardiola urges patience after Anfield setback
22:00 Mourinho celebrates with birthday boy Fergie
21:35 Klopp makes case for defence after Liverpool down City
21:10 Guardiola: Manchester City can´t talk about the title
20:58 City win was Liverpool´s worst performance of season - Milner
20:24 Liverpool 1 Manchester City 0: Wijnaldum sets up battling triumph for Klopp´s men
20:23 Moyes expects tough questions over Sunderland future
19:59 Swansea need new manager now - Curtis
19:54 Mourinho tells Martial to forget transfer talk
19:42 Robson-Kanu´s stand-out showing causes selection headache for Pulis
19:30 Mourinho sorry for ´brother´ Karanka but revels in late win
19:29 Conte hails Chelsea attitude after record-equalling win
19:07 Usain Bolt stuns Manchester United presenter with post-match call
19:04 Ranieri: Beating West Ham my best moment of 2016!
18:46 Pogba on late Manchester United comeback - This is why we love football
18:12 Fabregas hits 100 Premier League assists in record time
18:08 Manchester United 2 Middlesbrough 1: Martial and Pogba produce great escape
18:08 Southampton 1 West Brom 2: Robson-Kanu stunner sinks 10-man Saints
17:59 Chelsea 4 Stoke City 2: Willian´s brace keeps record-equalling Blues on track
17:56 Leicester City 1 West Ham 0: Slimani ensures struggling champions end 2016 on a high
17:56 Swansea City 0 Bournemouth 3: Hapless hosts´ misery continues
17:55 Burnley 4 Sunderland 1: Gray´s first Premier League treble sends hosts nine points clear of drop zon
17:50 Chelsea equal Arsenal´s winning run
16:39 Rodgers salutes unbeaten Celtic after Old Firm glory
16:35 Swansea City´s Ki Sung-yueng gets Premier League´s quickest yellow card
15:16 Berlusconi puts himself in same realm as Bernabeu
15:14 Rangers 1 Celtic 2: Dembele and Sinclair rise to Old Firm occasion once again
15:06 Hazard can decide matches by himself - Costa
14:51 Van Ginkel extends Chelsea deal and heads back to PSV
14:35 Simeone: I will not leave Atletico
14:16 Sanchez: I am happy at Arsenal
13:41 Conte backs Courtois to become Chelsea´s Buffon
13:36 Barcelona open Iniesta talks
13:30 Coutinho beats Neymar to Samba Gold award
13:25 Football is more than numbers - Prandelli defends Valencia exit
12:52 Origi out to emulate Liverpool greats
12:51 Klopp: Gotze will be great again
12:18 Prandelli ´abandoned ship´, says Lim´s representative at Valencia
11:38 Central Coast Mariners 2 Melbourne City 2: Fornaroli earns dramatic draw
10:16 Ronaldo ´blessed´ to sign huge contracts
10:02 Liverpool have a real chance to win the title - Mignolet
06:09 Like father, like son? Cristiano Ronaldo picks position for son
04:40 Liverpool not thinking about Chelsea - Mane
04:19 Pochettino: £50m-rated Alli can be one of world´s best
03:39 Ranieri challenges Mahrez to learn from Ronaldo and Messi
02:51 Depay not playing because he wants to leave - Mourinho
01:25 Conte: China offer for Ronaldo morally wrong
00:46 Ibrahimovic injury would be a disaster, says Mourinho

Friday 30 December

23:57 Phelan hails ´terrific´ result despite Barkley equaliser
23:55 Barkley earns Koeman´s praise after late leveller
23:30 Guardiola tuning up for Klopp´s heavy metal attack
22:58 Hull City 2 Everton 2: Late Barkley equaliser saves visitors
21:41 Del Bosque rounds on Zidane critics
20:33 Henderson gunning for glory under Klopp
20:01 Allardyce rejected big-money China offer
18:55 Wenger: Palace´s lack of depth could reduce Allardyce effect
18:39 Prandelli resigns after just three months at Valencia
18:25 Cillessen out for two weeks with calf injury
16:57 Wenger convinced more goals are coming from Ozil
16:54 Allardyce eyes incomings with Zaha going nowhere
16:02 Liverpool v Manchester City: Guardiola must re-assert himself against old foe Klopp
15:57 Mourinho rules out Schneiderlin loan move
15:36 Rooney remains sidelined for Boro clash
15:35 Guardiola demands inten-City against Liverpool
15:08 Courtois hailed by Conte as Madrid rumours swirl
15:00 Fekir in no hurry to leave Lyon
14:59 Conte rejects Wenger´s favourites tag
14:43 Belief the key for Pochettino in Chelsea chase
13:47 Howe: Chelsea ruined my Christmas
13:13 Berahino ´nowhere near ready´ to start - Pulis
13:05 Filipe Luis back in training with Atletico
12:34 Let them express their talent - Wenger pokes fun at mascot debate
12:25 Sydney FC 2 Brisbane Roar 0: 10-man Sky Blues extend lead
11:50 McClean agrees West Brom extension
11:24 Wenger plays down Debuchy frustrations
11:08 Wenger rates Chelsea as ´super favourites´ in title race
10:46 Bayern will be a laughing stock if they don´t win the title - Matthaus
09:22 Semedo focused on Benfica amid United links
08:58 Benitez warns Boro off Mitrovic
05:20 ´Natural´ Ronaldo better than Cristiano - Ibrahimovic
04:14 ´No chance´ of Schmeichel being sold - Ranieri
02:56 James has nothing to prove, says Mendes
01:39 Klopp praises Guardiola for choosing City challenge
00:59 Turan happy at Barca amid China links
00:57 Kane warns Chelsea over title race and winning streak
00:07 Ronaldo subject of €300m bid from China, claims Mendes

Facebook