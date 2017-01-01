Ramos targets first Real Madrid treble

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has set his sights on winning the treble this season as he looks to build on a successful 2016.

Arch-rivals Barcelona are the only Spanish club to have added Champions League glory to a domestic double, achieving the feat in 2008-09 and 2014-15.

Madrid ended last year on a high as they beat Kashima Antlers 4-2 after extra time to lift the Club World Cup, but Ramos is hungry for more.

"As always we aspire to win the three competitions; the league, Champions League and the Copa del Rey, along with other titles that may come our way," the centre-back said.

"From that base we will try to play good football and give everything for the badge.

"Then everything will be easier when it comes to achieving success."

Madrid top LaLiga at the mid-season break, holding a three point lead over Barca despite playing one match fewer.

Zinedine Zidane's men meet Napoli in the last 16 of the Champions League, while Sevilla await in the same stage of the Copa del Rey.