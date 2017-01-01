Pochettino: Tottenham´s best performance of the season

Mauricio Pochettino feels Tottenham's first-half performance in the 4-1 win over Watford was arguably their best of the 2016-17 campaign.

A Harry Kane double followed by a Dele Alli strike saw Spurs take a three-goal lead in the opening 45 minutes, with the latter making it four early in the second half before Younes Kaboul pulled one back in the closing stages.

Tottenham's sublime performance allowed Pochettino to take off both goalscorers with an eye on the upcoming clash with leaders Chelsea and he was understandably delighted with his side's display.

"We played very good, to a very high standard. The first half was one of the best we have played this season," Pochettino told reporters.

"I am very happy because it was a difficult game, and the team responded.

"In three days we have a very important game, so if we can rest people and have the opportunity to play different players it is very important to be fresh and competitive.

"We know that Chelsea’s performance is very high, they are a very good team with high confidence but we will try to challenge them to take the three points."

Sunday's loss was more bad news for Watford as they extended their winless run to four games, with Juan Zuniga's injury making matters even worse for Walter Mazzarri's side.

"Zuniga was the 10th player to get injured, five or six are starting 11, we had four under-23s in the 18 players that we brought," Mazzarri said.

"Unfortunately this is the situation. Also we go there to play Stoke on Tuesday, who played very well against Chelsea, they will be very hard to play against. They have 50 per cent more rest than us.

"We just have to give everything we have got."