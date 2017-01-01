Musonda returns to Chelsea after Betis loan cut short

Charly Musonda has returned to Chelsea prematurely after an unsuccessful second loan spell with Real Betis.

The Belgian youngster joined Betis in January last year and impressed in the second half of the 2015-16 campaign, prompting the LaLiga side to extend his stay for another season.

Musonda failed to build on last year's good form, though, making just eight top flight appearances and only once featuring in the starting line-up this term.

The two clubs have consequently agreed to end his loan six months early.

"Real Betis and Chelsea have reached an agreement over the termination of Charly Musonda's loan spell with the Verdiblanco," a statement on the Betis website reads.

OFICIAL | El Real Betis y el Chelsea FC acuerdan la finalización de la cesión de Musonda



https://t.co/fEhLzhrHFd pic.twitter.com/TWB5t1K5z9 — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis) January 1, 2017

"Real Betis would like to wish the Belgian player all the best for the future."

Musonda joined Chelsea from Anderlecht at the age of 15 and is regarded as one of the club's biggest prospects, although he has yet to make his first-team debut at Stamford Bridge.