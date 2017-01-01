Manchester United no longer boring and insipid - Neville

Gary Neville feels Manchester United are no longer the "boring and insipid" team they were under Louis van Gaal and believes they are on the way up again after a number of disappointing seasons.
After dominating English football for a decade United floundered under David Moyes and Van Gaal in previous campaigns, however the arrival of Jose Mourinho lifted expectations at Old Trafford.
United took their time to get going this term, but are back in contention for a top-four finish following a five-game winning streak in the Premier League, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba in particular in fine form in recent weeks.
"Last season or the season before you were watching Manchester United and thinking: 'This is not Manchester United, this is not what they are about.' We were watching a passive, boring, insipid performance," Neville told Sky Sports.
"Now there is counter-attack, excitement. Pogba is getting better and better, Ibrahimovic is getting better and better. There is a lot more mobility, and in the wide areas there is a big change. They have stumbled across a back four; they are getting better and have shown they have some grit, determination and fight.
"If I speak as a neutral first, where United are at this time is not good enough. However, as a fan over the last couple months, it is better. There is more personality, guts and strength."
