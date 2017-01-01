Related

Article

Manchester United no longer boring and insipid - Neville

1 January 2017 23:41

Gary Neville feels Manchester United are no longer the "boring and insipid" team they were under Louis van Gaal and believes they are on the way up again after a number of disappointing seasons.

After dominating English football for a decade United floundered under David Moyes and Van Gaal in previous campaigns, however the arrival of Jose Mourinho lifted expectations at Old Trafford.

United took their time to get going this term, but are back in contention for a top-four finish following a five-game winning streak in the Premier League, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba in particular in fine form in recent weeks.

"Last season or the season before you were watching Manchester United and thinking: 'This is not Manchester United, this is not what they are about.' We were watching a passive, boring, insipid performance," Neville told Sky Sports.

"Now there is counter-attack, excitement. Pogba is getting better and better, Ibrahimovic is getting better and better. There is a lot more mobility, and in the wide areas there is a big change. They have stumbled across a back four; they are getting better and have shown they have some grit, determination and fight.

"If I speak as a neutral first, where United are at this time is not good enough. However, as a fan over the last couple months, it is better. There is more personality, guts and strength."

Sponsored links

Monday 2 January

00:54 ´I make them eat their balls´ - Ibrahimovic hits back at critics
00:36 Wijnaldum wants Promes at Liverpool
00:16 Diego Costa: I was about to leave Chelsea

Sunday 1 January

23:41 Manchester United no longer boring and insipid - Neville
23:30 Guardiola: My teams are normally top of the table
23:02 Iwobi bound to score more goals - Wenger
22:12 Ronaldo takes on Kroos in trolling contest
21:44 Dyche backs Guardiola to come good at Manchester City
20:49 Allardyce slams Premier League schedule
20:20 Ramos targets first Real Madrid treble
19:54 Giroud scorpion kick as good as Henry, Bergkamp specials - Wenger
19:34 Musonda returns to Chelsea after Betis loan cut short
19:25 Giroud: Scorpion kick my best goal
19:03 Origi: Liverpool can cope without Mane
18:49 Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 0: Giroud outdoes Mkhitaryan to send Gunners third
18:11 Level with Henry, behind Shearer - Kane´s first 100 games in Opta numbers
17:56 Pochettino: Tottenham´s best performance of the season
17:15 Confident Alli made to wait for first Tottenham hat-trick
17:01 Bayern Munich were a step down from Real Madrid - Robben
16:25 Watford 1 Tottenham 4: Kane and Alli see off sorry hosts
15:48 Feghouli dropped by Algeria with West Ham exit mooted
14:18 Sunderland injuries bite again as Kone and Anichebe hit
14:00 No excuses - Klopp backs Liverpool to ´deliver´ at Sunderland
13:42 A-League Review: Substitute Sotirio denies Perth Glory
13:11 Arda leads football´s condolences to Istanbul
12:32 Arsenal players thought every match was easy - Koscielny
12:07 Carroll unsure where China speculation came from
10:27 Hart´s wages too high for Torino
09:59 Capoue: Scoring against Tottenham would be perfect
09:00 Mourinho praises Fellaini comeback: Fans realised how useful he is
08:23 Allardyce moves on from ´grumpy´ days
07:07 Monreal confident in Arsenal title chances
06:15 James is staying at Real Madrid, says father
03:45 Mourinho unhappy with Ivory Coast over Bailly
01:31 Conte expects tougher tests for ´incredible´ Chelsea
01:02 Wenger ready for another Allardyce battle

Saturday 31 December

23:13 Klopp hints Liverpool win will annoy Chelsea
22:37 Guardiola urges patience after Anfield setback
22:00 Mourinho celebrates with birthday boy Fergie
21:35 Klopp makes case for defence after Liverpool down City
21:10 Guardiola: Manchester City can´t talk about the title
20:58 City win was Liverpool´s worst performance of season - Milner
20:24 Liverpool 1 Manchester City 0: Wijnaldum sets up battling triumph for Klopp´s men
20:23 Moyes expects tough questions over Sunderland future
19:59 Swansea need new manager now - Curtis
19:54 Mourinho tells Martial to forget transfer talk
19:42 Robson-Kanu´s stand-out showing causes selection headache for Pulis
19:30 Mourinho sorry for ´brother´ Karanka but revels in late win
19:29 Conte hails Chelsea attitude after record-equalling win
19:07 Usain Bolt stuns Manchester United presenter with post-match call
19:04 Ranieri: Beating West Ham my best moment of 2016!
18:46 Pogba on late Manchester United comeback - This is why we love football
18:12 Fabregas hits 100 Premier League assists in record time
18:08 Manchester United 2 Middlesbrough 1: Martial and Pogba produce great escape
18:08 Southampton 1 West Brom 2: Robson-Kanu stunner sinks 10-man Saints
17:59 Chelsea 4 Stoke City 2: Willian´s brace keeps record-equalling Blues on track
17:56 Leicester City 1 West Ham 0: Slimani ensures struggling champions end 2016 on a high
17:56 Swansea City 0 Bournemouth 3: Hapless hosts´ misery continues
17:55 Burnley 4 Sunderland 1: Gray´s first Premier League treble sends hosts nine points clear of drop zon
17:50 Chelsea equal Arsenal´s winning run
16:39 Rodgers salutes unbeaten Celtic after Old Firm glory
16:35 Swansea City´s Ki Sung-yueng gets Premier League´s quickest yellow card
15:16 Berlusconi puts himself in same realm as Bernabeu
15:14 Rangers 1 Celtic 2: Dembele and Sinclair rise to Old Firm occasion once again
15:06 Hazard can decide matches by himself - Costa
14:51 Van Ginkel extends Chelsea deal and heads back to PSV
14:35 Simeone: I will not leave Atletico
14:16 Sanchez: I am happy at Arsenal
13:41 Conte backs Courtois to become Chelsea´s Buffon
13:36 Barcelona open Iniesta talks
13:30 Coutinho beats Neymar to Samba Gold award
13:25 Football is more than numbers - Prandelli defends Valencia exit
12:52 Origi out to emulate Liverpool greats
12:51 Klopp: Gotze will be great again
12:18 Prandelli ´abandoned ship´, says Lim´s representative at Valencia
11:38 Central Coast Mariners 2 Melbourne City 2: Fornaroli earns dramatic draw
10:16 Ronaldo ´blessed´ to sign huge contracts
10:02 Liverpool have a real chance to win the title - Mignolet
06:09 Like father, like son? Cristiano Ronaldo picks position for son
04:40 Liverpool not thinking about Chelsea - Mane
04:19 Pochettino: £50m-rated Alli can be one of world´s best
03:39 Ranieri challenges Mahrez to learn from Ronaldo and Messi
02:51 Depay not playing because he wants to leave - Mourinho
01:25 Conte: China offer for Ronaldo morally wrong
00:46 Ibrahimovic injury would be a disaster, says Mourinho

Facebook