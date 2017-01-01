James is staying at Real Madrid, says father

Playmaker James Rodriguez will stay at Real Madrid despite being linked with a move, according to his father.

James, struggling for game time at the LaLiga leaders, is reportedly wanted by Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United.

But his agent, Jorge Mendes, and now his dad Wilson have said James will remain at Santiago Bernabeu.

"He has a commitment to Real Madrid and he has a contract," Wilson Rodriguez told Colombian media.

"He is going to stay."

James has made just eight league appearances for Madrid this season, with four of those starts.

He arrived at the Spanish giants from Monaco in July 2014 in a reported €80million move.