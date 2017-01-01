Burnley boss Sean Dyche has little doubt Pep Guardiola will come good at Manchester City after a difficult start to life in the Premier League.
City have dropped to fifth place in the table following this weekend's results, trailing leaders Chelsea by 10 points heading into Monday's encounter with Burnley.
Guardiola has received his fair share of criticism in recent months, but Dyche is confident the Spaniard will eventually find the key to success.
"I only saw him briefly after our game and shared a couple of minutes with him, and I think a man of his footballing intelligence will be working out the reality of the Premier League," Dyche said ahead of the match at the Etihad.
"It is not easy to work that out over one game, he will be learning all the time. He did say to me it is different, compared to Spain and Germany, and this idea of working on second balls, rather than just building play. I am sure him and his staff will be looking at that and how to add that to their game.
"They are still a fine group of players with a top-class manager, whichever way you look at it. It still makes for a good mix."
City will be desperate to return to winning ways after their loss to Liverpool at Anfield, but Dyche is hopeful of springing a surprise.
"There is a massive gulf between us and them, but it is the marvel of football," he added.
"We are here to take on these challenges and mostly we do take them on. If that gets us something, fantastic, if it does not, I do not think anyone will bat an eyelid. It is one for us to go there with freedom to take it on, and a big challenge."
|Manchester United no longer boring and insipid - Neville
|Guardiola: My teams are normally top of the table
|Iwobi bound to score more goals - Wenger
|Ronaldo takes on Kroos in trolling contest
|Dyche backs Guardiola to come good at Manchester City
|Allardyce slams Premier League schedule
|Ramos targets first Real Madrid treble
|Giroud scorpion kick as good as Henry, Bergkamp specials - Wenger
|Musonda returns to Chelsea after Betis loan cut short
|Giroud: Scorpion kick my best goal
|Origi: Liverpool can cope without Mane
|Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 0: Giroud outdoes Mkhitaryan to send Gunners third
|Level with Henry, behind Shearer - Kane´s first 100 games in Opta numbers
|Pochettino: Tottenham´s best performance of the season
|Confident Alli made to wait for first Tottenham hat-trick
|Bayern Munich were a step down from Real Madrid - Robben
|Watford 1 Tottenham 4: Kane and Alli see off sorry hosts
|Feghouli dropped by Algeria with West Ham exit mooted
|Sunderland injuries bite again as Kone and Anichebe hit
|No excuses - Klopp backs Liverpool to ´deliver´ at Sunderland
|A-League Review: Substitute Sotirio denies Perth Glory
|Arda leads football´s condolences to Istanbul
|Arsenal players thought every match was easy - Koscielny
|Carroll unsure where China speculation came from
|Hart´s wages too high for Torino
|Capoue: Scoring against Tottenham would be perfect
|Mourinho praises Fellaini comeback: Fans realised how useful he is
|Allardyce moves on from ´grumpy´ days
|Monreal confident in Arsenal title chances
|James is staying at Real Madrid, says father
|Mourinho unhappy with Ivory Coast over Bailly
|Conte expects tougher tests for ´incredible´ Chelsea
|Wenger ready for another Allardyce battle
|Klopp hints Liverpool win will annoy Chelsea
|Guardiola urges patience after Anfield setback
|Mourinho celebrates with birthday boy Fergie
|Klopp makes case for defence after Liverpool down City
|Guardiola: Manchester City can´t talk about the title
|City win was Liverpool´s worst performance of season - Milner
|Liverpool 1 Manchester City 0: Wijnaldum sets up battling triumph for Klopp´s men
|Moyes expects tough questions over Sunderland future
|Swansea need new manager now - Curtis
|Mourinho tells Martial to forget transfer talk
|Robson-Kanu´s stand-out showing causes selection headache for Pulis
|Mourinho sorry for ´brother´ Karanka but revels in late win
|Conte hails Chelsea attitude after record-equalling win
|Usain Bolt stuns Manchester United presenter with post-match call
|Ranieri: Beating West Ham my best moment of 2016!
|Pogba on late Manchester United comeback - This is why we love football
|Fabregas hits 100 Premier League assists in record time
|Manchester United 2 Middlesbrough 1: Martial and Pogba produce great escape
|Southampton 1 West Brom 2: Robson-Kanu stunner sinks 10-man Saints
|Chelsea 4 Stoke City 2: Willian´s brace keeps record-equalling Blues on track
|Leicester City 1 West Ham 0: Slimani ensures struggling champions end 2016 on a high
|Swansea City 0 Bournemouth 3: Hapless hosts´ misery continues
|Burnley 4 Sunderland 1: Gray´s first Premier League treble sends hosts nine points clear of drop zon
|Chelsea equal Arsenal´s winning run
|Rodgers salutes unbeaten Celtic after Old Firm glory
|Swansea City´s Ki Sung-yueng gets Premier League´s quickest yellow card
|Berlusconi puts himself in same realm as Bernabeu
|Rangers 1 Celtic 2: Dembele and Sinclair rise to Old Firm occasion once again
|Hazard can decide matches by himself - Costa
|Van Ginkel extends Chelsea deal and heads back to PSV
|Simeone: I will not leave Atletico
|Sanchez: I am happy at Arsenal
|Conte backs Courtois to become Chelsea´s Buffon
|Barcelona open Iniesta talks
|Coutinho beats Neymar to Samba Gold award
|Football is more than numbers - Prandelli defends Valencia exit
|Origi out to emulate Liverpool greats
|Klopp: Gotze will be great again
|Prandelli ´abandoned ship´, says Lim´s representative at Valencia
|Central Coast Mariners 2 Melbourne City 2: Fornaroli earns dramatic draw
|Ronaldo ´blessed´ to sign huge contracts
|Liverpool have a real chance to win the title - Mignolet
|Like father, like son? Cristiano Ronaldo picks position for son
|Liverpool not thinking about Chelsea - Mane
|Pochettino: £50m-rated Alli can be one of world´s best
|Ranieri challenges Mahrez to learn from Ronaldo and Messi
|Depay not playing because he wants to leave - Mourinho
|Conte: China offer for Ronaldo morally wrong
|Ibrahimovic injury would be a disaster, says Mourinho
|Phelan hails ´terrific´ result despite Barkley equaliser
|Barkley earns Koeman´s praise after late leveller
|Guardiola tuning up for Klopp´s heavy metal attack
|Hull City 2 Everton 2: Late Barkley equaliser saves visitors
|Del Bosque rounds on Zidane critics
|Henderson gunning for glory under Klopp
|Allardyce rejected big-money China offer
|Wenger: Palace´s lack of depth could reduce Allardyce effect
|Prandelli resigns after just three months at Valencia
|Cillessen out for two weeks with calf injury
|Wenger convinced more goals are coming from Ozil
|Allardyce eyes incomings with Zaha going nowhere
|Liverpool v Manchester City: Guardiola must re-assert himself against old foe Klopp
|Mourinho rules out Schneiderlin loan move
|Rooney remains sidelined for Boro clash
|Guardiola demands inten-City against Liverpool
|Courtois hailed by Conte as Madrid rumours swirl
|Fekir in no hurry to leave Lyon
|Conte rejects Wenger´s favourites tag
|Belief the key for Pochettino in Chelsea chase
|Howe: Chelsea ruined my Christmas
|Berahino ´nowhere near ready´ to start - Pulis
|Filipe Luis back in training with Atletico
|Let them express their talent - Wenger pokes fun at mascot debate
|Sydney FC 2 Brisbane Roar 0: 10-man Sky Blues extend lead
|McClean agrees West Brom extension
|Wenger plays down Debuchy frustrations
|Wenger rates Chelsea as ´super favourites´ in title race
|Bayern will be a laughing stock if they don´t win the title - Matthaus
|Semedo focused on Benfica amid United links
|Benitez warns Boro off Mitrovic
|´Natural´ Ronaldo better than Cristiano - Ibrahimovic
|´No chance´ of Schmeichel being sold - Ranieri
|James has nothing to prove, says Mendes
|Klopp praises Guardiola for choosing City challenge
|Turan happy at Barca amid China links
|Kane warns Chelsea over title race and winning streak
|Ronaldo subject of €300m bid from China, claims Mendes