Carroll unsure where China speculation came from

1 January 2017 12:07

Andy Carroll has distanced himself from reports linking him to a big-money move to China, insisting he wants to stay with West Ham.

Striker Carroll was linked with a £20million move to the Chinese Super League that reportedly would have paid him wages of £300,000-a-week earlier this year.

But the 27-year-old insists he feels settled with West Ham having been with the club since his initial loan move from Liverpool in 2012, which became permanent the following year.

"No, no - I don't know where that came from," Carroll said to Sky Sports about the China links.

"I'm very happy, I'm settled. Obviously in the past I've done a lot of things and I have settled down here. 

"I think it is great, I love the club. I think the staff, fans, players, and the area that I live, everything is perfect. I have settled in pretty well and I'm enjoying it."

Carroll is preparing for Manchester United's visit to London Stadium on Monday, with 13th-placed West Ham aiming for a third consecutive home victory having initially struggled at their new ground.

"It was tough at the beginning," he added.

"Now we are getting a few games there, the lads are starting to like it, the fans are warming to it. It is a fantastic stadium and a great place to play. 

"We would like to start the year off obviously with a win, it would be good for us. It is going to be a tough game."

