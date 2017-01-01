Capoue: Scoring against Tottenham would be perfect

Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue says a goal against his old club Tottenham be a "perfect" moment.
Capoue struggled to make an impact in two seasons with Spurs between 2013 and 2015, starting just 19 top-flight games over the period.
However, the 28-year-old has impressed since signing for Watford last season and has been an ever-present in the Premier League this campaign, scoring five goals.
And he is now relishing the challenge to take on Tottenham at Vicarage Road.
"They are such a good team - it is so hard to play against them, they play very good football," Capoue said to Sky Sports.
"They are my former club, I have to be focused on what I have to do for my new club. If I don't think about them, I will be lost in the game. They are my old team-mates so of course it is special but once the game starts, I will forget it and I am focused on getting three points.
"I hope we win and if I score, perfect and I will enjoy it of course.
"They like to have the ball for the whole game so it's going to be difficult for us. We are playing at home so it is good to be very compact and if we have one chance, we need to be clinical. That's the key to beating them is being clinical when you get a chance."
Capoue feels Watford – who sit 12th in the table after three matches without a win - have to see matches like Sunday's as a bonus, given the strength of the top sides in the Premier League.
He added: "It is very hard because we are a new club in the Premier League and I think the top clubs are always at the top so it is difficult for us.
"It's like two leagues in one league so we have to be very, very good in our league and enjoy it against the big teams and if we can get the points, we have to get them."
