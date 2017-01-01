Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 0: Giroud outdoes Mkhitaryan to send Gunners third

Olivier Giroud began 2017 with a bona fide goal-of-the-year candidate, helping Arsenal see off Crystal Palace 2-0 to go third in the Premier League.
Giroud lit up the 200th game at Emirates Stadium, opening the scoring with a scorpion kick that echoed Henrikh Mkhitaryan's effort for Manchester United against Sunderland - though the Frenchman's ability to stay onside surely trumps the Armenian's effort.
Spectacular in isolation, the goal also helped Giroud continue on a redemptive run of form that has seen him score in his past two games - his only league starts of the campaign.
As ridiculous as Giroud's effort was, Arsenal's second goal through Alex Iwobi could also be branded as such - though at the opposite end of the spectrum.
Arsene Wenger's side have responded to defeats at Everton and Manchester City with successive victories to nil and they head a tightly packed clutch of clubs trailing second-placed Liverpool in the race to cling onto Chelsea's coattails.
Palace, meanwhile, remain two points above the drop zone in 17th and Sam Allardyce may fancy a dip into the January sales if he is to steer the Eagles away from danger, as he did with Sunderland last term.
Allardyce remains winless against Wenger as a manager at the Emirates after Sunday's result, with Arsenal suitably dominant from the off, and though Giroud somehow missed the ball completely from Nacho Monreal's early cut-back, he opened the scoring in utterly stupendous fashion.
A vintage Arsenal breakaway put Alexis Sanchez into a crossing position on the left, with Giroud wondrously flicking his left boot behind him under the attention of two Palace defenders to guide the ball past Wayne Hennessey and in off the crossbar.
The hosts seem to suffer something of a comedown after the exhilaration of Giroud's goal, Mohamed Elneny and Sanchez off-target from long range as dominance of possession was not turned into penetration.
Hennessey was tested with the last action of the first half, denying Sanchez with his legs after Martin Kelly and Scott Dann had failed to clear their lines.
More slapstick defending helped Arsenal go two up.
Christian Benteke headed wide as the second half began in tense manner for the hosts, but they deservedly extended their lead when a cross was spooned into the air and Iwobi's nodded effort was enough as James Tomkins' flick left Joel Ward only able to send his own header onto the cross bar and over the line.
Palace suddenly forced Petr Cech into a burst of activity, the veteran standing firm to deny Benteke, Yohan Cabaye and Andros Townsend.
The fightback was swiftly quelled, however, and Arsenal cruised to their 130th Emirates win to restore confidence in a title tilt that can maintain momentum at Bournemouth on Tuesday.
Key Opta Stats:
- Olivier Giroud has scored eight goals in his last six starts for Arsenal in all competitions.
- Sam Allardyce has never won away at Arsenal as a manager in all competitions, drawing four and losing 12 of his 16 visits there.
- Since joining the club, Alexis Sanchez has had a hand in 88 goals for Arsenal in all competitions (56 goals, 32 assists) – 26 more than any other Gunner.
- The Gunners have kept consecutive Premier League clean sheets at home for the first time this season, last doing so in their last three games of 2015-16.
- Crystal Palace have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 20 Premier League away games, since a 0-0 draw at Bournemouth in December 2015.
- Allardyce has failed to win either of his first two Premier League games in charge of a club for the first time in his career.
|Giroud scorpion kick as good as Henry, Bergkamp specials - Wenger
|Musonda returns to Chelsea after Betis loan cut short
|Giroud: Scorpion kick my best goal
|Origi: Liverpool can cope without Mane
|Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 0: Giroud outdoes Mkhitaryan to send Gunners third
|Level with Henry, behind Shearer - Kane´s first 100 games in Opta numbers
|Pochettino: Tottenham´s best performance of the season
|Confident Alli made to wait for first Tottenham hat-trick
|Bayern Munich were a step down from Real Madrid - Robben
|Watford 1 Tottenham 4: Kane and Alli see off sorry hosts
|Feghouli dropped by Algeria with West Ham exit mooted
|Sunderland injuries bite again as Kone and Anichebe hit
|No excuses - Klopp backs Liverpool to ´deliver´ at Sunderland
|A-League Review: Substitute Sotirio denies Perth Glory
|Arda leads football´s condolences to Istanbul
|Arsenal players thought every match was easy - Koscielny
|Carroll unsure where China speculation came from
|Hart´s wages too high for Torino
|Capoue: Scoring against Tottenham would be perfect
|Mourinho praises Fellaini comeback: Fans realised how useful he is
|Allardyce moves on from ´grumpy´ days
|Monreal confident in Arsenal title chances
|James is staying at Real Madrid, says father
|Mourinho unhappy with Ivory Coast over Bailly
|Conte expects tougher tests for ´incredible´ Chelsea
|Wenger ready for another Allardyce battle
|Klopp hints Liverpool win will annoy Chelsea
|Guardiola urges patience after Anfield setback
|Mourinho celebrates with birthday boy Fergie
|Klopp makes case for defence after Liverpool down City
|Guardiola: Manchester City can´t talk about the title
|City win was Liverpool´s worst performance of season - Milner
|Liverpool 1 Manchester City 0: Wijnaldum sets up battling triumph for Klopp´s men
|Moyes expects tough questions over Sunderland future
|Swansea need new manager now - Curtis
|Mourinho tells Martial to forget transfer talk
|Robson-Kanu´s stand-out showing causes selection headache for Pulis
|Mourinho sorry for ´brother´ Karanka but revels in late win
|Conte hails Chelsea attitude after record-equalling win
|Usain Bolt stuns Manchester United presenter with post-match call
|Ranieri: Beating West Ham my best moment of 2016!
|Pogba on late Manchester United comeback - This is why we love football
|Fabregas hits 100 Premier League assists in record time
|Manchester United 2 Middlesbrough 1: Martial and Pogba produce great escape
|Southampton 1 West Brom 2: Robson-Kanu stunner sinks 10-man Saints
|Chelsea 4 Stoke City 2: Willian´s brace keeps record-equalling Blues on track
|Leicester City 1 West Ham 0: Slimani ensures struggling champions end 2016 on a high
|Swansea City 0 Bournemouth 3: Hapless hosts´ misery continues
|Burnley 4 Sunderland 1: Gray´s first Premier League treble sends hosts nine points clear of drop zon
|Chelsea equal Arsenal´s winning run
|Rodgers salutes unbeaten Celtic after Old Firm glory
|Swansea City´s Ki Sung-yueng gets Premier League´s quickest yellow card
|Berlusconi puts himself in same realm as Bernabeu
|Rangers 1 Celtic 2: Dembele and Sinclair rise to Old Firm occasion once again
|Hazard can decide matches by himself - Costa
|Van Ginkel extends Chelsea deal and heads back to PSV
|Simeone: I will not leave Atletico
|Sanchez: I am happy at Arsenal
|Conte backs Courtois to become Chelsea´s Buffon
|Barcelona open Iniesta talks
|Coutinho beats Neymar to Samba Gold award
|Football is more than numbers - Prandelli defends Valencia exit
|Origi out to emulate Liverpool greats
|Klopp: Gotze will be great again
|Prandelli ´abandoned ship´, says Lim´s representative at Valencia
|Central Coast Mariners 2 Melbourne City 2: Fornaroli earns dramatic draw
|Ronaldo ´blessed´ to sign huge contracts
|Liverpool have a real chance to win the title - Mignolet
|Like father, like son? Cristiano Ronaldo picks position for son
|Liverpool not thinking about Chelsea - Mane
|Pochettino: £50m-rated Alli can be one of world´s best
|Ranieri challenges Mahrez to learn from Ronaldo and Messi
|Depay not playing because he wants to leave - Mourinho
|Conte: China offer for Ronaldo morally wrong
|Ibrahimovic injury would be a disaster, says Mourinho
|Phelan hails ´terrific´ result despite Barkley equaliser
|Barkley earns Koeman´s praise after late leveller
|Guardiola tuning up for Klopp´s heavy metal attack
|Hull City 2 Everton 2: Late Barkley equaliser saves visitors
|Del Bosque rounds on Zidane critics
|Henderson gunning for glory under Klopp
|Allardyce rejected big-money China offer
|Wenger: Palace´s lack of depth could reduce Allardyce effect
|Prandelli resigns after just three months at Valencia
|Cillessen out for two weeks with calf injury
|Wenger convinced more goals are coming from Ozil
|Allardyce eyes incomings with Zaha going nowhere
|Liverpool v Manchester City: Guardiola must re-assert himself against old foe Klopp
|Mourinho rules out Schneiderlin loan move
|Rooney remains sidelined for Boro clash
|Guardiola demands inten-City against Liverpool
|Courtois hailed by Conte as Madrid rumours swirl
|Fekir in no hurry to leave Lyon
|Conte rejects Wenger´s favourites tag
|Belief the key for Pochettino in Chelsea chase
|Howe: Chelsea ruined my Christmas
|Berahino ´nowhere near ready´ to start - Pulis
|Filipe Luis back in training with Atletico
|Let them express their talent - Wenger pokes fun at mascot debate
|Sydney FC 2 Brisbane Roar 0: 10-man Sky Blues extend lead
|McClean agrees West Brom extension
|Wenger plays down Debuchy frustrations
|Wenger rates Chelsea as ´super favourites´ in title race
|Bayern will be a laughing stock if they don´t win the title - Matthaus
|Semedo focused on Benfica amid United links
|Benitez warns Boro off Mitrovic
|´Natural´ Ronaldo better than Cristiano - Ibrahimovic
|´No chance´ of Schmeichel being sold - Ranieri
|James has nothing to prove, says Mendes
|Klopp praises Guardiola for choosing City challenge
|Turan happy at Barca amid China links
|Kane warns Chelsea over title race and winning streak
|Ronaldo subject of €300m bid from China, claims Mendes