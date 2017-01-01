Related

Article

Allardyce slams Premier League schedule

1 January 2017 20:49

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce was scathing of Premier League scheduling after preparing for a key clash with Swansea City with a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal.

Olivier Giroud's wondrous 'scorpion' goal stole the headlines at Emirates Stadium, but defeat left Palace looking over their shoulders, one place and two points above the relegation zone.

Aside from a brief second-half flurry of chances that Petr Cech stood up to, Palace were kept at arm's length by their hosts, with Alladyce having taken just one point from his first two games in charge since replacing Alan Pardew.

A home game against bottom side Swansea City provides the perfect chance to kick-start a march up the table, but the former England boss is wary of the managerless Welsh club, who will have had an extra 24 hours to prepare for Tuesday's fixture.

He said: "I made changes with Swansea in mind. 

"We're a bit thin on the ground with injuries and we've been dealt the blow of not having enough recovery time by playing today [Sunday] and Tuesday night – why can't we play Wednesday? 

"Swansea played [Saturday] and now have 24 hours on us. 

"With such big games and so much at stake, you want a fair crack at it. I won't go into the science of the fatigue the players suffer with nowadays but they haven't got enough time to recover 100 per cent.

"Our big game is Tuesday – we're going to survive by beating teams in the bottom half and if we can get a victory against one of the top teams then that'll be a bonus to get us safe quicker.

"I think Swansea is a massive game for the nerves of our players and they have to control them on the day as everyone expects us to win on the basis that Swansea are struggling badly recently. 

"Everyone is expecting us to thrash them, and we'd like to beat them by more than one or two goals, but we’ll have to hold our nerve and produce our best performance."

Sponsored links

Sunday 1 January

21:44 Dyche backs Guardiola to come good at Manchester City
20:49 Allardyce slams Premier League schedule
20:20 Ramos targets first Real Madrid treble
19:54 Giroud scorpion kick as good as Henry, Bergkamp specials - Wenger
19:34 Musonda returns to Chelsea after Betis loan cut short
19:25 Giroud: Scorpion kick my best goal
19:03 Origi: Liverpool can cope without Mane
18:49 Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 0: Giroud outdoes Mkhitaryan to send Gunners third
18:11 Level with Henry, behind Shearer - Kane´s first 100 games in Opta numbers
17:56 Pochettino: Tottenham´s best performance of the season
17:15 Confident Alli made to wait for first Tottenham hat-trick
17:01 Bayern Munich were a step down from Real Madrid - Robben
16:25 Watford 1 Tottenham 4: Kane and Alli see off sorry hosts
15:48 Feghouli dropped by Algeria with West Ham exit mooted
14:18 Sunderland injuries bite again as Kone and Anichebe hit
14:00 No excuses - Klopp backs Liverpool to ´deliver´ at Sunderland
13:42 A-League Review: Substitute Sotirio denies Perth Glory
13:11 Arda leads football´s condolences to Istanbul
12:32 Arsenal players thought every match was easy - Koscielny
12:07 Carroll unsure where China speculation came from
10:27 Hart´s wages too high for Torino
09:59 Capoue: Scoring against Tottenham would be perfect
09:00 Mourinho praises Fellaini comeback: Fans realised how useful he is
08:23 Allardyce moves on from ´grumpy´ days
07:07 Monreal confident in Arsenal title chances
06:15 James is staying at Real Madrid, says father
03:45 Mourinho unhappy with Ivory Coast over Bailly
01:31 Conte expects tougher tests for ´incredible´ Chelsea
01:02 Wenger ready for another Allardyce battle

Saturday 31 December

23:13 Klopp hints Liverpool win will annoy Chelsea
22:37 Guardiola urges patience after Anfield setback
22:00 Mourinho celebrates with birthday boy Fergie
21:35 Klopp makes case for defence after Liverpool down City
21:10 Guardiola: Manchester City can´t talk about the title
20:58 City win was Liverpool´s worst performance of season - Milner
20:24 Liverpool 1 Manchester City 0: Wijnaldum sets up battling triumph for Klopp´s men
20:23 Moyes expects tough questions over Sunderland future
19:59 Swansea need new manager now - Curtis
19:54 Mourinho tells Martial to forget transfer talk
19:42 Robson-Kanu´s stand-out showing causes selection headache for Pulis
19:30 Mourinho sorry for ´brother´ Karanka but revels in late win
19:29 Conte hails Chelsea attitude after record-equalling win
19:07 Usain Bolt stuns Manchester United presenter with post-match call
19:04 Ranieri: Beating West Ham my best moment of 2016!
18:46 Pogba on late Manchester United comeback - This is why we love football
18:12 Fabregas hits 100 Premier League assists in record time
18:08 Manchester United 2 Middlesbrough 1: Martial and Pogba produce great escape
18:08 Southampton 1 West Brom 2: Robson-Kanu stunner sinks 10-man Saints
17:59 Chelsea 4 Stoke City 2: Willian´s brace keeps record-equalling Blues on track
17:56 Leicester City 1 West Ham 0: Slimani ensures struggling champions end 2016 on a high
17:56 Swansea City 0 Bournemouth 3: Hapless hosts´ misery continues
17:55 Burnley 4 Sunderland 1: Gray´s first Premier League treble sends hosts nine points clear of drop zon
17:50 Chelsea equal Arsenal´s winning run
16:39 Rodgers salutes unbeaten Celtic after Old Firm glory
16:35 Swansea City´s Ki Sung-yueng gets Premier League´s quickest yellow card
15:16 Berlusconi puts himself in same realm as Bernabeu
15:14 Rangers 1 Celtic 2: Dembele and Sinclair rise to Old Firm occasion once again
15:06 Hazard can decide matches by himself - Costa
14:51 Van Ginkel extends Chelsea deal and heads back to PSV
14:35 Simeone: I will not leave Atletico
14:16 Sanchez: I am happy at Arsenal
13:41 Conte backs Courtois to become Chelsea´s Buffon
13:36 Barcelona open Iniesta talks
13:30 Coutinho beats Neymar to Samba Gold award
13:25 Football is more than numbers - Prandelli defends Valencia exit
12:52 Origi out to emulate Liverpool greats
12:51 Klopp: Gotze will be great again
12:18 Prandelli ´abandoned ship´, says Lim´s representative at Valencia
11:38 Central Coast Mariners 2 Melbourne City 2: Fornaroli earns dramatic draw
10:16 Ronaldo ´blessed´ to sign huge contracts
10:02 Liverpool have a real chance to win the title - Mignolet
06:09 Like father, like son? Cristiano Ronaldo picks position for son
04:40 Liverpool not thinking about Chelsea - Mane
04:19 Pochettino: £50m-rated Alli can be one of world´s best
03:39 Ranieri challenges Mahrez to learn from Ronaldo and Messi
02:51 Depay not playing because he wants to leave - Mourinho
01:25 Conte: China offer for Ronaldo morally wrong
00:46 Ibrahimovic injury would be a disaster, says Mourinho

Friday 30 December

23:57 Phelan hails ´terrific´ result despite Barkley equaliser
23:55 Barkley earns Koeman´s praise after late leveller
23:30 Guardiola tuning up for Klopp´s heavy metal attack
22:58 Hull City 2 Everton 2: Late Barkley equaliser saves visitors
21:41 Del Bosque rounds on Zidane critics
20:33 Henderson gunning for glory under Klopp
20:01 Allardyce rejected big-money China offer
18:55 Wenger: Palace´s lack of depth could reduce Allardyce effect
18:39 Prandelli resigns after just three months at Valencia
18:25 Cillessen out for two weeks with calf injury
16:57 Wenger convinced more goals are coming from Ozil
16:54 Allardyce eyes incomings with Zaha going nowhere
16:02 Liverpool v Manchester City: Guardiola must re-assert himself against old foe Klopp
15:57 Mourinho rules out Schneiderlin loan move
15:36 Rooney remains sidelined for Boro clash
15:35 Guardiola demands inten-City against Liverpool
15:08 Courtois hailed by Conte as Madrid rumours swirl
15:00 Fekir in no hurry to leave Lyon
14:59 Conte rejects Wenger´s favourites tag
14:43 Belief the key for Pochettino in Chelsea chase
13:47 Howe: Chelsea ruined my Christmas
13:13 Berahino ´nowhere near ready´ to start - Pulis
13:05 Filipe Luis back in training with Atletico
12:34 Let them express their talent - Wenger pokes fun at mascot debate
12:25 Sydney FC 2 Brisbane Roar 0: 10-man Sky Blues extend lead
11:50 McClean agrees West Brom extension
11:24 Wenger plays down Debuchy frustrations
11:08 Wenger rates Chelsea as ´super favourites´ in title race
10:46 Bayern will be a laughing stock if they don´t win the title - Matthaus
09:22 Semedo focused on Benfica amid United links
08:58 Benitez warns Boro off Mitrovic
05:20 ´Natural´ Ronaldo better than Cristiano - Ibrahimovic
04:14 ´No chance´ of Schmeichel being sold - Ranieri
02:56 James has nothing to prove, says Mendes
01:39 Klopp praises Guardiola for choosing City challenge
00:59 Turan happy at Barca amid China links
00:57 Kane warns Chelsea over title race and winning streak
00:07 Ronaldo subject of €300m bid from China, claims Mendes

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Chelsea 19 +29 49
2 Liverpool 19 +25 43
3 Arsenal 19 +22 40
4 Tottenham Hotspur 19 +23 39
5 Manchester City 19 +18 39

Facebook