Allardyce moves on from ´grumpy´ days

1 January 2017 08:23

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce insists his "grumpy old days" are behind him as his team prepare to face Arsenal.

Allardyce was named Palace boss on December 23, in his first management job since his one-game stint at the helm of England.

The 62-year-old has had many battles with Arsene Wenger throughout their careers, but said he had moved on heading into Sunday's clash at the Emirates Stadium.

"That was the grumpy old days - the 'I'll get under your skin' days," Allardyce told UK newspapers.

"Even then though, I always had the greatest respect for what he has done. We have had a few run-ins, but if you beat a side like Arsenal and are not expected to, that's the great pleasure.

"I developed a Bolton side capable of beating big teams on a regular basis, but that took a long time. Building a long-term future over seven to eight years like I did at Bolton, or what Arsene has done at Arsenal, is unlikely to happen in this country now.

"Your job is to get better as quickly as possible."

Palace sit 17th in the Premier League table, just two points clear of the relegation zone having lost 10 of their 18 games.

Allardyce is set to add to his squad in January and confirmed his interest in Norwich City midfielder Robbie Brady.

"Somebody like Robbie Brady, I would say yes. Anybody like that, if the club says they are available," he said.

"Maybe a centre half is something we will look at, but for the moment a left-back is our main priority.

"I am looking first and foremost for a left-back from this country with Premier League experience."

