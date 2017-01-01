A-League Review: Substitute Sotirio denies Perth Glory

Substitute Jaushua Sotirio's first goal of the A-League season saw Western Sydney Wanderers recover to draw 1-1 at home to Perth Glory.
Glory looked to be on track for what would have been just their fourth victory of the season when Adam Taggart's excellent finish – his fourth goal in five league starts - put them in front after 14 minutes.
But Sotirio's coolly taken strike in the 67th minute gave Wanderers an eighth draw of the season that keeps them behind fifth-placed Glory only on goal difference.
Champions Adelaide United remain rooted to the bottom of the table after drawing 0-0 at Wellington Phoenix in Sunday's other game, a scrappy encounter that saw nine players booked.
The point ended a three-match run of defeats, but Adelaide – who failed to register a shot on target - have only won one of their 13 matches, collecting seven points. Wellington are five points better off in eighth.
