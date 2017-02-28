Article

Valcke launches CAS appeal against FIFA ban

28 February 2017 15:30

Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has launched an appeal against his 10-year ban from football-related activity with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Valcke was sacked in January 2016 as a corruption scandal engulfed football's world governing body, the 56-year-old having previously been suspended by FIFA's Ethics Committee.

The Frenchman was subsequently found guilty of a series of breaches of FIFA's code of ethics, including having conflicts of interest and offering and accepting gifts and other benefits.

He was initially handed a 12-year ban in February 2016, but that was reduced by two by FIFA's Appeals Committee last July.

Now Valcke - who has always maintained he has done nothing wrong - has taken his battle to CAS, aiming for "the sanction imposed on him to be lifted definitively".

Valcke's former boss an ex-president Sepp Blatter was also sanctioned by FIFA for ethics breaches, his attempt to overturn a six-year ban was rejected by CAS in December.

