Tottenham striker Kane: I´m world class

Tottenham striker Harry Kane believes he is among the best in the world as he tops the Premier League's goalscoring charts.

Kane has scored 17 top-flight goals this season, along with Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, having claimed the Golden Boot last term.

The 23-year-old England international moved level atop the standings with his record-breaking hat-trick during Sunday's 4-0 rout of Stoke City and he feels confident in his ability.

"If you look at my stats, my goals, then I'm up there," said Kane, who has netted 22 goals in all competitions in 2016-17.

"If you guys want to print that, I'm more than happy to have that.

"I just try to do my best.

"I like to score goals, obviously I will try to score as many as I can from now until the end of the season. I feel in good form."

Kane continued: "It's nice to break that 20-goal mark again. Hopefully I can continue to 25, 30. That’s always the aim, to get that.

"I think I'm on 22 now for the season. Just got to continue and hopefully get as many as I can until the end."