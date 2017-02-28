Scissor-kick, no slicing – Ramos nets brilliant volley in Real Madrid training

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos displayed some explosive sharp-shooting on the training ground as the LaLiga leaders prepared for Wednesday's match with Las Palmas.

Madrid retained their one-point advantage over Barcelona at the summit with a thrilling 3-2 comeback win at Villarreal over the weekend.

Defender Ramos has produced an impressive return of eight goals in 25 appearances across all competitions this season and certainly appeared to be maintaining that sharpness at Real Madrid City in Valdebebas.

The 30-year-old adjusted his body to receive a cross from the right and speared a brilliant scissor-kick volley high into the net.