Pepe Mel takes over at Deportivo La Coruna

Pepe Mel has been appointed as the new head coach of Deportivo La Coruna, the club have announced.
The Galician side sacked Gaizka Garitano in the wake of Saturday's 4-0 defeat to fellow LaLiga strugglers Leganes.
"Jose Mel Perez has become the new coach of Deportivo until the end of the season, with the option to extend," a club statement confirmed on Tuesday.
Deportivo are only two points above the relegation zone - having played one game less than the bottom three - after a run of four league defeats in a row.
Their last victory came on December 21, when they beat Real Betis - who sacked Mel in January 2016 - in a Copa del Rey clash at the Riazor.
Mel's first match in charge will be against Atletico Madrid on Thursday, before they travel to third- bottom Sporting Gijon on Sunday.
Pepe: benvido ao #Dépor, benvido #ánosahistoria: https://t.co/tDqOfpz7hm pic.twitter.com/pBf7Pm17pf— RC Deportivo (@RCDeportivo) February 28, 2017
