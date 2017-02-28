Article

Leicester go the extra mile after Ranieri departure

28 February 2017 16:24

Leicester City's players may have vehemently denied they had stopped trying for Claudio Ranieri, but the statistics from their 3-1 victory over Liverpool do little to back up their case.

Ranieri was sacked by Leicester last week only nine months after lifting the Premier League trophy, with speculation rife player-power contributed to the Italian's downfall.

The Foxes' decision to appoint Ranieri ahead of last season was derided by some, but he confounded all his critics to lead Leicester to the title - a fairy-tale success unrivalled in the Premier League.

However, 2016-17 has been a return to the days of fighting relegation that have been more common with Leicester's previous top-flight appearances.

So bad was their form that Ranieri was dismissed despite holding an iconic place in the club's history.

The players, including Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel, rejected claims they had lost faith in the 65-year-old and discussed it with the club's Thai owners prior to his sacking.

Their performance against Liverpool will not have helped their case, though, as their hunger, desire and quality all returned as they lifted themselves out of the bottom three.

With the help of Opta data, we examine the difference between Leicester's performances under Ranieri and their first since the Italian departed.

 

ENERGY LEVELS RESTORED

One of the criticisms thrown at the Foxes players in the 25 matches under Ranieri this season was that their determination and intensity were lacking. They were not working as hard for the team as they were in 2015-16, and the stats backed that up.

Last season the would-be champions ran 68.41 miles, made 22.87 tackles and won 62 duels in an average 90 minutes.

However, in the opening 25 games of this term those figures were down. They only covered 67.61m, completed 16.16 challenges and came out on top in 51.92 battles per match.

With Ranieri out of the equation against Liverpool, Leicester ran 73.14m, made 31 tackles and were successful in 80 duels.

GETTING BACK TO BASICS

Not only were Leicester back to their hard-working best, they were once again playing to the strengths that saw them soar to success last term. Counter-attack was the name of the game as Ranieri masterminded their triumph and that was in evidence as Liverpool struggled to cope.

In 2015-16 Leicester only averaged 42.43 per cent of possession per game, instead opting to use their pace and long-passing ability to catch teams off guard. It appeared teams had got wise to that this season….until Liverpool visited the King Power Stadium.

Vardy's goal came from a drilled pass from Marc Albrighton, and the match-sealing third followed a brisk break from the striker and Riyad Mahrez.

Against Liverpool the Foxes made 547 sprints and had 13 shots, much higher than their average so far this season which stood at 499.6 and 10.88 respectively.

Meanwhile, confidence returned to their passing range. Against the Reds 27.4 per cent of their distribution was over long distance to use the speed of Vardy and Mahrez, yet another improvement.

PROVIDING AN ATTACKING THREAT

Goals have been hard to come by for the Foxes in the current campaign with only 24 in 25 top-flight matches prior to Monday night's win.

Naturally that has played a huge part in their slump, with an average of just 10 shots per game just under three less than when they were shock champions.

They were back up to their title-winning mark against Jurgen Klopp's side with 13 efforts, though, and they reaped the rewards with Vardy netting a double and Danny Drinkwater arrowing home a sublime volley from distance.

Their efficiency also improved, with seven shots on target versus Liverpool far outstripping their prior average of 3.24 under Ranieri this season.

Sponsored links

Tuesday 28 February

17:30 Everton star Lukaku wants the biggest trophies
17:14 Jese struggling with expectation ahead of Santiago Bernabeu return, says Setien
16:38 Ranieri´s legacy safe despite Leicester sacking - Guardiola
16:35 Alli must learn to deal with provocation, warns Tottenham legend Mabbutt
16:24 Leicester go the extra mile after Ranieri departure
16:00 AC Milan confirm shareholders´ meeting amid talk of more takeover delays
15:30 Valcke launches CAS appeal against FIFA ban
15:29 Guardiola gets Sheikh Mansour backing on Dubai trip
15:19 Opportunity knocks for PSG outcast Krychowiak
14:38 Naive to say Barcelona don´t depend on Messi - Luis Enrique
14:29 Refereeing row exaggerated because Real Madrid are involved - Zidane
13:58 Ribery ready but Sanches to miss Bayern´s clash with Schalke
13:02 Pepe Mel takes over at Deportivo La Coruna
12:36 Liverpool were not ready for Leicester fight, admits Wijnaldum
11:16 Koeman hints at interest in signing Rooney
10:40 Badstuber: Schalke want to ruin Bayern´s ambitions
09:09 Hazard warns title rivals: Chelsea have the experience
08:27 Van Dijk won´t be sold, insists Southampton chairman
07:47 Tottenham striker Kane: I´m world class
04:57 Trigger-happy Palermo president Zamparini resigns
04:56 Donnarumma is better than me - Zoff
02:54 Roar! United star Ibrahimovic says he´s a lion
02:27 Moore to replace Ayre as Liverpool CEO
01:08 Henderson doubtful for Liverpool´s crunch clash with Arsenal
00:47 Leicester had fire in their bellies - Shakespeare pleased to ink first win
00:13 Thank God we aren´t playing tomorrow - Klopp tears into woeful Liverpool

Monday 27 February

23:39 Vardy hits back at Leicester critics after sinking Liverpool
22:57 Leicester City 3 Liverpool 1: Vardy at the double in reminder of Ranieri´s glory
21:17 Srivaddhanaprabha: Leicester players not behind Ranieri sacking
21:06 Juventus without trio for Napoli semi-final
20:54 AFC Champions League Review: Lokomotiv score after 19 seconds, Lekhwiya grab draw
19:34 Kane could break Shearer´s record, says Spurs legend Mabbutt
19:28 Manchester City miss leader Hart - Wilson questions Guardiola call
18:35 Iniesta hoping for Luis Enrique stay at Barcelona
18:17 Atletico´s Hernandez given community service after domestic violence charge
17:44 Man of the moment Gabbiadini has ´no hard feelings´ towards Napoli
16:55 Spanish? I struggled with Italian! – Allegri reacts to Barcelona rumours
16:20 Gotze ruled out for unknown period with ´metabolic disorders´
16:17 Rabiot would have to consider Real Madrid offer
16:07 Isco and Morata deserve more minutes, concedes Zidane
15:26 Imagine if they didn´t let Messi and Neymar in! - Aurier episode sparks UEFA chief´s Brexit concerns
14:55 Ibrahimovic is ´running Manchester United dressing room´
14:30 New Everton Lukaku contract ´99.99999999 per cent done´
14:28 Ibrahimovic: Manchester United future does not depend on Champions League qualification
14:03 Allegri expecting ´angry´ Napoli
13:57 Ferguson disagreed with the world on Pogba´s value, says Raiola
13:38 Wolfsburg hire Arsenal academy boss Jonker as head coach
13:33 Raiola refuses to confirm Ibrahimovic will stay at Manchester United
13:24 Donnarumma deserves to play in a great team - Agent
13:17 Le Tissier: Man United would not have had Gabbiadini strike disallowed
12:07 Riviere - We do not regret Balotelli signing
11:44 Tianjin Quanjin tore up agreement to sign Falcao
10:06 PSV keeper Zoet bemoans Feyenoord´s ´f***** up´ Hawk-Eye winner
09:10 Ibra revels in trophy-winning exploits - but did he take a dig at Arsenal?
06:31 Evra: We disrespected Marseille after Le Classique humiliation
05:33 Marcelo: LaLiga in Real Madrid´s hands
05:04 Garitano sacked by LaLiga strugglers Deportivo
04:12 Klopp talks down player power
04:11 Dembele worth £50m and good enough for Real Madrid – Gamboa
03:07 ´It´s very painful´ - Tadic heartbroken after final loss
02:56 ´I was really upset´ – Fabregas struggled with lack of playing time
02:32 Cerezo: Torres renewal? We´re trying to bring Messi to Atletico
02:19 ´He had the aura and confidence´ – Neville compares Ibrahimovic to Cantona
01:58 Neymar: Barca not thinking of Madrid or LaLiga rivals
01:31 Everything´s a plot against him - Ramos laughs off Pique theory
01:07 Wolfsburg part ways with Ismael
01:03 Lingard loving every minute of Wembley scoring streak
00:34 Pioli rues setback in Inter´s quest for Champions League
00:23 Zidane cools fresh Bale injury worries after stunning Real Madrid comeback
00:21 Pique fumes as Real Madrid benefit from controversial decision
00:05 Emery warns PSG against complacency

Sunday 26 February

23:59 Gabbiadini scored three times, says frustrated Puel
23:57 Real Madrid equal longest scoring streak in Spanish history
23:48 Roma are fed up - Spalletti hits back amid penalty controversy
23:28 Lyon´s Memphis Depay revels in two-goal performance
23:03 Marseille 1 Paris Saint-Germain 5: Record crowd sees OM thrashed
23:02 Villarreal 2 Real Madrid 3: Bale, Ronaldo and Morata complete stunning turnaround
22:50 Inter 1 Roma 3: Nainggolan at the double in dominant display
22:25 Ronaldo spot on as he takes LaLiga penalty record
21:23 Mourinho: Fans will camp at Ibrahimovic´s house to make sure he stays!
21:06 Late Barca defeat leaves Simeone with sense of deja vu
20:48 It is not easy to keep winning – Mourinho emotional after Manchester United success
20:20 Mourinho: Outstanding Ibrahimovic won us the cup
20:14 Pogba: That´s why Ibrahimovic came here
20:05 Ibrahimovic hails his predictive powers after sealing EFL Cup triumph
19:53 He´s incredible - Carrick hails Ibrahimovic impact after EFL Cup win
19:45 Mourinho equals Clough and Ferguson record with EFL Cup triumph
19:28 Manchester United 3 Southampton 2: Ibrahimovic settles thrilling final
19:27 Lewandowski focused on writing his own Bayern history after Gerd Muller comparisons
19:09 Muller: Goals aren´t everything for me
18:46 Bacca goal should not have stood – Montella
18:33 Kane one of the top strikers in the world - hails Pochettino
18:20 Messi celebrates 400th win with Barcelona
18:18 Atletico Madrid 1 Barcelona 2: Messi leaves it late again to stun hosts
17:53 Leicester should have to play without a manager, blasts Mihajlovic
17:33 What a first half! - Record-breaking Kane lauds Tottenham display
17:17 Fabregas ´humbled and proud´ after 300th Premier League game
17:01 Sassuolo 0 AC Milan 1: Controversial Bacca penalty proves decisive
16:56 Zarate confirms ACL injury
16:39 Bayern Munich deny Eberl approach
16:23 Rooney on bench for EFL Cup final
16:20 Tottenham 4 Stoke City 0: Kane hat-trick sends Pochettino´s side second
15:53 Norwich City 1 Ipswich Town 1: Knudsen and Bialkowski frustrate Neil´s men
13:58 ´No regrets´ for Ben Yedder after rejecting PSG move
13:28 Mignolet: Liverpool harder to stop now than with Suarez
11:59 O´Neill rules out taking Leicester job and questions players´ attitude
11:06 ´Uncle´ Toure still uncertain on Manchester City future
10:24 Mourinho already knows next Manchester United transfer targets
09:26 Newcastle Jets 1 Central Coast Mariners 1: Honours even in F3 Derby
08:01 Half a century of Kazuyoshi Miura: Japanese legend plays on 50th birthday
06:48 ´Criminal´ if Shaw doesn´t succeed at United - Neville
04:42 Kaka scores first goal in Orlando City´s new stadium
02:52 Conte lauds Chelsea´s milestone man Fabregas
02:29 Pochettino questions readiness in Tottenham´s trophy quest
02:07 Mata wants to extend Manchester United contract
00:09 Mourinho is a winner - Cantona backs United for success
00:04 Allegri grateful Juve control Serie A title destiny

Facebook