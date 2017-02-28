Juventus 3 Napoli 1: Higuain on target in Coppa comeback win over former club

Gonzalo Higuain scored against his old club and Paulo Dybala converted a two penalties as Juventus came from behind to beat Napoli 3-1 at home in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final on Tuesday.
Jose Callejon finished off a flowing Napoli move to open the scoring after 36 minutes, a one-two between Lorenzo Insigne and Arkadiusz Milik creating the goal, which put Napoli into the lead for the first time ever at the Juventus Stadium.
For much of the first half Napoli were on top despite trailing Juve by 12 points in Serie A, but the holders equalised two minutes after the restart when Dybala was clipped by Kalidou Koulibaly in the box, the striker scoring the penalty himself.
Juve's second-half improvement saw them take the lead through Higuain, who scored from a narrow angle after Juan Cuadrado's cross was misjudged by Pepe Reina and Koulibaly, before another penalty extended their lead.
Reina was the guilty party this time, bringing down Cuadrado to end a rapid counter-attack, and Dybala put away his second spot-kick of the match to complete the scoring and leave Massimiliano Allegri's side in firm control of the tie.
Victory stretches Juve's winning streak to 10 games in all competitions, while Napoli's second defeat in their last 10 away matches means Maurizio Sarri's side have it all to do in the second leg.
Dyballer #JuveNapoli #CoppaItalia pic.twitter.com/6y3fqp3UpZ— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 28, 2017
Milik made his first start since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury on international duty for Poland in October and he nearly enjoyed a dream return, only for Giorgio Chiellini to block his shot.
Dybala almost opened the scoring after 13 minutes, Reina getting enough behind the shot to turn it wide.
Higuain had been quiet against his former side but his burst of power after 32 minutes threatened to break the deadlock, the striker charging into the penalty area but firing over the crossbar, a miss that proved telling as Napoli then brilliantly opened the scoring.
Insigne found space to play a delightful one-two with Milik before bending a cross to the back post for Callejon, who clipped a shot into the ground and off the post from close range.
1 - Napoli have gone ahead at the Juventus Stadium for the first time in all competitions. Dream? #JuveNapoli— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 28, 2017
Juve were denied an equaliser on the stroke of half-time, Reina blocking Mario Mandzukic's low volley with his shins and recovering well to repel Stephan Lichtsteiner's rebound.
Soon after the interval Juve drew level from the penalty spot, however, as Dybala went down following Koulibaly's challenge and sent Reina the wrong way with his coolly taken kick.
Allegri's men forged ahead after 64 minutes, with Higuain inevitably on target.
64' GET IN!!!!!!!!! #JuveNapoli 2-1. #CoppaItalia pic.twitter.com/pYMHoCS0BF— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 28, 2017
Substitute Cuadrado floated a cross into the area and Reina came to collect but missed the ball, which flicked off Koulibaly's head to present Higuain with a straightforward finish.
A dramatic minute then saw key penalty decisions at both ends swing the game decisively in Juve's favour, with referee Paolo Valeri first turning down Raul Albiol's appeals.
The hosts broke at speed and when Dybala fed Cuadrado in the box, Reina was adjudged to have brought the winger down, Dybala again converting into the goalkeeper's bottom-right corner.
Juve closed out the game in relative ease and will be strong favourites to move into the final as they seek a third straight Coppa Italia title.
|Napoli director slams ´shameful´ penalty decisions in Coppa defeat
|Higuain salutes Allegri´s words of wisdom
|Championship Review: Newcastle back on top after Brighton drama, Villa ease drop fears
|Juventus 3 Napoli 1: Higuain on target in Coppa comeback win over former club
|No Costa, Rooney, Falcao or Aubameyang but Tianjin bring in Moraes
|Frankfurt´s Russ back after cancer recovery
|Oscar and Hulk star for Shanghai SIPG as ACL goes goal crazy
|Villarreal question Real Madrid´s behaviour in apology over refereeing row
|Spalletti wants team full of Nainggolans
|Dortmund´s DFB-Pokal quarter-final postponed by snow
|Germany World Cup winner Grosskreutz set to leave hospital after attack
|Scissor-kick, no slicing – Ramos nets brilliant volley in Real Madrid training
|Villarreal boss Escriba relaxed over refereeing woes in Madrid loss
|Everton star Lukaku wants the biggest trophies
|Jese struggling with expectation ahead of Santiago Bernabeu return, says Setien
|Ranieri´s legacy safe despite Leicester sacking - Guardiola
|Alli must learn to deal with provocation, warns Tottenham legend Mabbutt
|Leicester go the extra mile after Ranieri departure
|AC Milan confirm shareholders´ meeting amid talk of more takeover delays
|Valcke launches CAS appeal against FIFA ban
|Guardiola gets Sheikh Mansour backing on Dubai trip
|Opportunity knocks for PSG outcast Krychowiak
|Naive to say Barcelona don´t depend on Messi - Luis Enrique
|Refereeing row exaggerated because Real Madrid are involved - Zidane
|Ribery ready but Sanches to miss Bayern´s clash with Schalke
|Pepe Mel takes over at Deportivo La Coruna
|Liverpool were not ready for Leicester fight, admits Wijnaldum
|Koeman hints at interest in signing Rooney
|Badstuber: Schalke want to ruin Bayern´s ambitions
|Hazard warns title rivals: Chelsea have the experience
|Van Dijk won´t be sold, insists Southampton chairman
|Tottenham striker Kane: I´m world class
|Trigger-happy Palermo president Zamparini resigns
|Donnarumma is better than me - Zoff
|Roar! United star Ibrahimovic says he´s a lion
|Moore to replace Ayre as Liverpool CEO
|Henderson doubtful for Liverpool´s crunch clash with Arsenal
|Leicester had fire in their bellies - Shakespeare pleased to ink first win
|Thank God we aren´t playing tomorrow - Klopp tears into woeful Liverpool
|Vardy hits back at Leicester critics after sinking Liverpool
|Leicester City 3 Liverpool 1: Vardy at the double in reminder of Ranieri´s glory
|Srivaddhanaprabha: Leicester players not behind Ranieri sacking
|Juventus without trio for Napoli semi-final
|AFC Champions League Review: Lokomotiv score after 19 seconds, Lekhwiya grab draw
|Kane could break Shearer´s record, says Spurs legend Mabbutt
|Manchester City miss leader Hart - Wilson questions Guardiola call
|Iniesta hoping for Luis Enrique stay at Barcelona
|Atletico´s Hernandez given community service after domestic violence charge
|Man of the moment Gabbiadini has ´no hard feelings´ towards Napoli
|Spanish? I struggled with Italian! – Allegri reacts to Barcelona rumours
|Gotze ruled out for unknown period with ´metabolic disorders´
|Rabiot would have to consider Real Madrid offer
|Isco and Morata deserve more minutes, concedes Zidane
|Imagine if they didn´t let Messi and Neymar in! - Aurier episode sparks UEFA chief´s Brexit concerns
|Ibrahimovic is ´running Manchester United dressing room´
|New Everton Lukaku contract ´99.99999999 per cent done´
|Ibrahimovic: Manchester United future does not depend on Champions League qualification
|Allegri expecting ´angry´ Napoli
|Ferguson disagreed with the world on Pogba´s value, says Raiola
|Wolfsburg hire Arsenal academy boss Jonker as head coach
|Raiola refuses to confirm Ibrahimovic will stay at Manchester United
|Donnarumma deserves to play in a great team - Agent
|Le Tissier: Man United would not have had Gabbiadini strike disallowed
|Riviere - We do not regret Balotelli signing
|Tianjin Quanjin tore up agreement to sign Falcao
|PSV keeper Zoet bemoans Feyenoord´s ´f***** up´ Hawk-Eye winner
|Ibra revels in trophy-winning exploits - but did he take a dig at Arsenal?
|Evra: We disrespected Marseille after Le Classique humiliation
|Marcelo: LaLiga in Real Madrid´s hands
|Garitano sacked by LaLiga strugglers Deportivo
|Klopp talks down player power
|Dembele worth £50m and good enough for Real Madrid – Gamboa
|´It´s very painful´ - Tadic heartbroken after final loss
|´I was really upset´ – Fabregas struggled with lack of playing time
|Cerezo: Torres renewal? We´re trying to bring Messi to Atletico
|´He had the aura and confidence´ – Neville compares Ibrahimovic to Cantona
|Neymar: Barca not thinking of Madrid or LaLiga rivals
|Everything´s a plot against him - Ramos laughs off Pique theory
|Wolfsburg part ways with Ismael
|Lingard loving every minute of Wembley scoring streak
|Pioli rues setback in Inter´s quest for Champions League
|Zidane cools fresh Bale injury worries after stunning Real Madrid comeback
|Pique fumes as Real Madrid benefit from controversial decision
|Emery warns PSG against complacency