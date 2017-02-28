Related

Jese struggling with expectation ahead of Santiago Bernabeu return, says Setien

28 February 2017 17:14

Jese Rodriguez has been struggling with the weight of expectation since his move to Las Palmas, according to head coach Quique Setien.

The 24-year-old has endured a difficult return to LaLiga after moving on loan from Paris Saint-Germain last month, with Las Palmas losing all four of the league matches he has started.

Jese is yet to score for his new club and managed only one goal in his spell in Ligue 1, adding to the scrutiny of the forward's form as he prepares to face Real Madrid on Wednesday for the first time since leaving last August.

Setien feels he has been put under undue pressure by fans since signing for his boyhood club, but insists he is happy with Jese's contribution to the team.

"I hope his return is positive. He scored a lot of goals here [at the Santiago Bernabeu]. We hope that he breaks his goalless run," said Setien.

"He's doing very well. He has managed to find good physical condition again. He is every excited and feels like he has a real responsibility.

"The island has put a lot of expectation on him and that's not a positive thing. When he scores his first goal, a lot more will follow.

"I ask him to work as he does every other day. Running in defence is what's most important to me, more than if he doesn't score goals.

"What he does is commendable. He'll win the praise of everyone like that."

Madrid's 3-2 win over Villarreal means they head into Wednesday's game with a one-point lead at the top of the table, with a game in hand over Barcelona and Sevilla.

