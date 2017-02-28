Related

Article

Everton star Lukaku wants the biggest trophies

28 February 2017 17:30

Romelu Lukaku has his sights set on football's biggest honours but is happy at Everton for the time being.

Belgium striker Lukaku netted his 17th Premier League goal of the season during Saturday's 2-0 win over lowly Sunderland at Goodison Park and that impressive return has seen him linked to major names such as Bayern Munich, Juventus and Manchester United.

The 23-year-old's agent Mino Raiola said that an extension to his contract, which expires in 2019, is almost ready to be finalised and Lukaku is content in the knowledge he is continuing to progress on Merseyside.

"Obviously I want to win the biggest trophies there are, as much as I can, but for me I have to keep on going like I am," he told Sky Sports.

"If you want to become one of the best world players – if you look at the likes of [Lione] Messi, [Cristiano] Ronaldo, Thierry Henry – they were players who were constantly improving, constantly getting better.

"That's what I want to do, I don't want to peak too early, I want to keep on getting better year after year.

"My agent is doing the talks with the club. I just want to play football. For me the most important thing is that the team does well and that the fans are happy we are winning.

"You can see on the pitch that I am really happy with the way we are performing right now and we have to continue like that."

 

@rlukaku9 1-0 @23_carra! #EFC #COYB

A post shared by Everton (@everton) on

Lukaku sits level with Tottenham's Harry Kane and Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez at the summit of the top-flight scoring charts this season.

His goal at the weekend also moved him alongside Everton hero Duncan Ferguson with 60 goals for the club in the Premier League, reaching the mark in 110 fewer appearances.

He credits manager Ronald Koeman, who succeeded Lukaku's present international boss Roberto Martinez in June, with bringing a more committed edge to his play.

The former Chelsea player added: "What do I do more this season? Working harder, I run more, that's first of all. I got more consistency and the manager wants me to do more on the pitch too.

"It's been good, I am learning a lot, and I feel much better about how we are playing now and I want to keep on improving like the rest of the team needs to do.

"In modern football managers don't just want strikers to attack, they want their strikers to defend, put pressure on the defence, and with my pace if I can force a mistake it can be to my benefit. I have the winning mentality and drive so I'm happy with that."

Sponsored links

Tuesday 28 February

17:30 Everton star Lukaku wants the biggest trophies
17:14 Jese struggling with expectation ahead of Santiago Bernabeu return, says Setien
16:38 Ranieri´s legacy safe despite Leicester sacking - Guardiola
16:35 Alli must learn to deal with provocation, warns Tottenham legend Mabbutt
16:24 Leicester go the extra mile after Ranieri departure
16:00 AC Milan confirm shareholders´ meeting amid talk of more takeover delays
15:30 Valcke launches CAS appeal against FIFA ban
15:29 Guardiola gets Sheikh Mansour backing on Dubai trip
15:19 Opportunity knocks for PSG outcast Krychowiak
14:38 Naive to say Barcelona don´t depend on Messi - Luis Enrique
14:29 Refereeing row exaggerated because Real Madrid are involved - Zidane
13:58 Ribery ready but Sanches to miss Bayern´s clash with Schalke
13:02 Pepe Mel takes over at Deportivo La Coruna
12:36 Liverpool were not ready for Leicester fight, admits Wijnaldum
11:16 Koeman hints at interest in signing Rooney
10:40 Badstuber: Schalke want to ruin Bayern´s ambitions
09:09 Hazard warns title rivals: Chelsea have the experience
08:27 Van Dijk won´t be sold, insists Southampton chairman
07:47 Tottenham striker Kane: I´m world class
04:57 Trigger-happy Palermo president Zamparini resigns
04:56 Donnarumma is better than me - Zoff
02:54 Roar! United star Ibrahimovic says he´s a lion
02:27 Moore to replace Ayre as Liverpool CEO
01:08 Henderson doubtful for Liverpool´s crunch clash with Arsenal
00:47 Leicester had fire in their bellies - Shakespeare pleased to ink first win
00:13 Thank God we aren´t playing tomorrow - Klopp tears into woeful Liverpool

Monday 27 February

23:39 Vardy hits back at Leicester critics after sinking Liverpool
22:57 Leicester City 3 Liverpool 1: Vardy at the double in reminder of Ranieri´s glory
21:17 Srivaddhanaprabha: Leicester players not behind Ranieri sacking
21:06 Juventus without trio for Napoli semi-final
20:54 AFC Champions League Review: Lokomotiv score after 19 seconds, Lekhwiya grab draw
19:34 Kane could break Shearer´s record, says Spurs legend Mabbutt
19:28 Manchester City miss leader Hart - Wilson questions Guardiola call
18:35 Iniesta hoping for Luis Enrique stay at Barcelona
18:17 Atletico´s Hernandez given community service after domestic violence charge
17:44 Man of the moment Gabbiadini has ´no hard feelings´ towards Napoli
16:55 Spanish? I struggled with Italian! – Allegri reacts to Barcelona rumours
16:20 Gotze ruled out for unknown period with ´metabolic disorders´
16:17 Rabiot would have to consider Real Madrid offer
16:07 Isco and Morata deserve more minutes, concedes Zidane
15:26 Imagine if they didn´t let Messi and Neymar in! - Aurier episode sparks UEFA chief´s Brexit concerns
14:55 Ibrahimovic is ´running Manchester United dressing room´
14:30 New Everton Lukaku contract ´99.99999999 per cent done´
14:28 Ibrahimovic: Manchester United future does not depend on Champions League qualification
14:03 Allegri expecting ´angry´ Napoli
13:57 Ferguson disagreed with the world on Pogba´s value, says Raiola
13:38 Wolfsburg hire Arsenal academy boss Jonker as head coach
13:33 Raiola refuses to confirm Ibrahimovic will stay at Manchester United
13:24 Donnarumma deserves to play in a great team - Agent
13:17 Le Tissier: Man United would not have had Gabbiadini strike disallowed
12:07 Riviere - We do not regret Balotelli signing
11:44 Tianjin Quanjin tore up agreement to sign Falcao
10:06 PSV keeper Zoet bemoans Feyenoord´s ´f***** up´ Hawk-Eye winner
09:10 Ibra revels in trophy-winning exploits - but did he take a dig at Arsenal?
06:31 Evra: We disrespected Marseille after Le Classique humiliation
05:33 Marcelo: LaLiga in Real Madrid´s hands
05:04 Garitano sacked by LaLiga strugglers Deportivo
04:12 Klopp talks down player power
04:11 Dembele worth £50m and good enough for Real Madrid – Gamboa
03:07 ´It´s very painful´ - Tadic heartbroken after final loss
02:56 ´I was really upset´ – Fabregas struggled with lack of playing time
02:32 Cerezo: Torres renewal? We´re trying to bring Messi to Atletico
02:19 ´He had the aura and confidence´ – Neville compares Ibrahimovic to Cantona
01:58 Neymar: Barca not thinking of Madrid or LaLiga rivals
01:31 Everything´s a plot against him - Ramos laughs off Pique theory
01:07 Wolfsburg part ways with Ismael
01:03 Lingard loving every minute of Wembley scoring streak
00:34 Pioli rues setback in Inter´s quest for Champions League
00:23 Zidane cools fresh Bale injury worries after stunning Real Madrid comeback
00:21 Pique fumes as Real Madrid benefit from controversial decision
00:05 Emery warns PSG against complacency

Sunday 26 February

23:59 Gabbiadini scored three times, says frustrated Puel
23:57 Real Madrid equal longest scoring streak in Spanish history
23:48 Roma are fed up - Spalletti hits back amid penalty controversy
23:28 Lyon´s Memphis Depay revels in two-goal performance
23:03 Marseille 1 Paris Saint-Germain 5: Record crowd sees OM thrashed
23:02 Villarreal 2 Real Madrid 3: Bale, Ronaldo and Morata complete stunning turnaround
22:50 Inter 1 Roma 3: Nainggolan at the double in dominant display
22:25 Ronaldo spot on as he takes LaLiga penalty record
21:23 Mourinho: Fans will camp at Ibrahimovic´s house to make sure he stays!
21:06 Late Barca defeat leaves Simeone with sense of deja vu
20:48 It is not easy to keep winning – Mourinho emotional after Manchester United success
20:20 Mourinho: Outstanding Ibrahimovic won us the cup
20:14 Pogba: That´s why Ibrahimovic came here
20:05 Ibrahimovic hails his predictive powers after sealing EFL Cup triumph
19:53 He´s incredible - Carrick hails Ibrahimovic impact after EFL Cup win
19:45 Mourinho equals Clough and Ferguson record with EFL Cup triumph
19:28 Manchester United 3 Southampton 2: Ibrahimovic settles thrilling final
19:27 Lewandowski focused on writing his own Bayern history after Gerd Muller comparisons
19:09 Muller: Goals aren´t everything for me
18:46 Bacca goal should not have stood – Montella
18:33 Kane one of the top strikers in the world - hails Pochettino
18:20 Messi celebrates 400th win with Barcelona
18:18 Atletico Madrid 1 Barcelona 2: Messi leaves it late again to stun hosts
17:53 Leicester should have to play without a manager, blasts Mihajlovic
17:33 What a first half! - Record-breaking Kane lauds Tottenham display
17:17 Fabregas ´humbled and proud´ after 300th Premier League game
17:01 Sassuolo 0 AC Milan 1: Controversial Bacca penalty proves decisive
16:56 Zarate confirms ACL injury
16:39 Bayern Munich deny Eberl approach
16:23 Rooney on bench for EFL Cup final
16:20 Tottenham 4 Stoke City 0: Kane hat-trick sends Pochettino´s side second
15:53 Norwich City 1 Ipswich Town 1: Knudsen and Bialkowski frustrate Neil´s men
13:58 ´No regrets´ for Ben Yedder after rejecting PSG move
13:28 Mignolet: Liverpool harder to stop now than with Suarez
11:59 O´Neill rules out taking Leicester job and questions players´ attitude
11:06 ´Uncle´ Toure still uncertain on Manchester City future
10:24 Mourinho already knows next Manchester United transfer targets
09:26 Newcastle Jets 1 Central Coast Mariners 1: Honours even in F3 Derby
08:01 Half a century of Kazuyoshi Miura: Japanese legend plays on 50th birthday
06:48 ´Criminal´ if Shaw doesn´t succeed at United - Neville
04:42 Kaka scores first goal in Orlando City´s new stadium
02:52 Conte lauds Chelsea´s milestone man Fabregas
02:29 Pochettino questions readiness in Tottenham´s trophy quest
02:07 Mata wants to extend Manchester United contract
00:09 Mourinho is a winner - Cantona backs United for success
00:04 Allegri grateful Juve control Serie A title destiny

Facebook