Donnarumma is better than me - Zoff

Legendary goalkeeper Dino Zoff believes teenage sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma is better than him, hailing the AC Milan star's "extraordinary" talent.

Donnarumma only celebrated his 18th birthday on Saturday but he has already cemented himself as Milan's undisputed number one keeper since debuting in October 2015.

The two-time Italy international, who has featured in all 26 of Milan's Serie A matches this season after making his 60th appearance for the giants in Sunday's 1-0 win at Sassuolo, is seen as the heir to Gianluigi Buffon's throne in the national team and Juventus.

And World Cup winner Zoff - regarded as one of the greatest keepers of all time after earning 112 caps for Italy - heaped praise on Donnarumma.

"I see him even better than myself," Zoff told Radio Anchi'io Sport. "He's doing extraordinary things, his future is open to a fabulous career.

"Donnarumma's start really gives great hope, my only advice for him is that he remains humble and tries to improve, especially in his technical ability as some goalkeepers forget about [working on] it. For now, the outlook looks really great."

Donnarumma's exploits at San Siro have not gone unnoticed, with Juventus, Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid among the list of suitors.

The Italian is under contract until June 2018 but agent Mino Raiola has refused to offer assurances over his future, though Zoff insisted Donnarumma would be best served in Milan.

"His future? He needs heart and reason. He shouldn't think about any particular changes, he's already in the heavens.

"I think he'd be better served to stay at Milan, then in a few years, conclusions can be made. He's already at a great team."