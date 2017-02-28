Badstuber: Schalke want to ruin Bayern´s ambitions

Holger Badstuber says Schalke are determined to ruin Bayern Munich's hopes of the treble when they meet in the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday.
Carlo Ancelotti's side maintained their five-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga with an 8-0 demolition of Hamburg on Saturday, while their place in quarter-finals of the Champions League looks all but assured after their 5-1 last-16 first-leg win over Arsenal.
Bayern have won six of their eight matches since their return from Germany's mid-season break, and talk of challenging to replicate the treble won in 2012-13 has been growing given their recent performances.
But Badstuber, on loan at Schalke from Bayern for the remainder of the season, says Markus Weinzierl's side are looking to halt those ambitions in the last-eight encounter.
"Why would we be scared?" Badstuber, whose side held Bayern to a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena on February 4, told Bild. "Bayern have huge ambitions and we want to ruin them.
"It will be a tough one. We go there as the underdogs, but with respect.
"Bayern are pure dominance, the best team. We have to work against them using our own means."
