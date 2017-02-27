Wolfsburg part ways with Ismael

Wolfsburg have parted ways with head coach Valerien Ismael following the Bundesliga side's 2-1 loss at home to Werder Bremen on Friday.

Ismael was appointed on a permanent basis by Wolfsburg in November 2016 after a successful period as caretaker, but he took charge of only 17 competitive matches, of which six were wins.

With Wolfsburg two points above the Bundesliga's relegation zone, the club confirmed the departure of the Frenchman, with a successor due to be announced on Monday.

Sporting director Olaf Rebbe said: "Having considered all the facts and circumstances, we came to the mutual conclusion that a parting of ways is the correct measure in order to get the team back onto a successful track.

"Our decision was not based solely on the most recent result of the game against Bremen, but rather based upon the impressions and results from recent weeks and months.

"We would like to thank Valerien Ismael, for immediately agreeing to take charge of the team during a very difficult phase in October 2016 and making a massive effort to improve the situation.

"In spite of all of our very best efforts, we have not been successful in getting back on track."