Wolfsburg hire Arsenal academy boss Jonker as head coach

Andries Jonker has been appointed as Wolfsburg's new head coach following the sacking of Valerien Ismael.

Ismael lasted only 17 matches in charge and departed on Sunday after just six wins in that time.

Wolfsburg were swift in appointing his successor, with the club's former assistant Jonker leaving his post as Arsenal's academy boss to return to a side 14th in the Bundesliga, just two points above the relegation play-off place.

"Andries Jonker knows VfL Wolfsburg well and maintained regular contact with the club even after his move to London," said sporting director Olaf Rebbe.

"Both factors were vital in us achieving this top solution so quickly. He is an internationally experienced coach and an expert tactician, who provides the best possible requirements to get VfL back on track quickly and sustainably."

Jonker was previously assistant to Louis van Gaal at Bayern Munich, and took over for five matches as an interim coach at the end of the 2010-11 campaign before joining Wolfsburg as number two in 2012.